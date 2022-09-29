Takealot to comply with laws by labour department

Faizel Patel

Takealot said it does not believe it’s in contravention of any rules or regulations by the department of labour following an inspection of the retailer’s warehouse in Gauteng.

The retail giant found itself in hot water with the department over health and safety issues and for hiring undocumented foreign nationals.

Non-compliance

The department said it had issued three notices for non-compliance of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations to Takealot at its Kempton Park warehouse.

The mega blitz inspection was spearheaded by the Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspector-General, Aggy Moiloa.

It has granted Takealot 60 days from the date of served notice to get its house in order.

Takealot’s online retail management was also served with a notice to improve the company’s clinic facilities, create demarcated driveways inside the warehouse and improve the company’s warehouse risk assessment specification

Takealot repsonse

Takealot has responded to the department’s notice and it is fully committed to complying with all laws and providing a safe working environment for all staff.

“We are aware of the notices issued by the Department of Employment and Labour in relation to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, and Takealot will work to comply with the Department’s requirement for remedial action to be taken within the next 60 days.”

“However, we are unaware of any contravention or non-compliance related to the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act as alleged by the Department,” it said.

Staff

Takealot said it applies stringent procedures with regards to the verification of staff identification and qualifications.

“We also adhere to the industry standard of conducting background and criminal checks on permanent and semi-permanent hires. Takealot would not knowingly employ anyone who is undocumented or who has provided fake documents.”

Takealot said it will address any alleged gaps.

