Bathu’s Theo Baloyi is SA’s Entrepreneur of the Year

The overall winner and winners of the different categories together received prizes valued at more than R2 million.

The winners of the South Africa’s Entrepreneur of the Year. Back row from left are Sergio Luiz, Monageng Lagae and Gustavo Luiz and in the front row, Shona McDonald, Theo Baloyi, Tinny Nkuna and Damien Seid. Picture: supplied.

South Africa’s Entrepreneur of the Year is a former category winner, but this year Theo Baloyi, who founded sneaker brand Bathu in 2015, came back for the overall prize and walked away (in Bathu sneakers) with the grand prize of R250 000 in cash.

Baloyi established Bathu in Alexandra township and has since expanded his footprint to 32 stores nationwide and today employs over 300 people. He won the top Emerging Business Entrepreneur award in the same competition in 2019.

His second, post-pandemic Entrepreneur of the Year award is a testament to his unrelenting determination and drive to succeed – a trait that Baloyi exhibits as much today as he did as a young, emerging businessman, David Morobe, Business Partners Ltd Entrepreneur of the Year spokesperson, says.

But Baloyi was not done yet. He also walked away with the title of 2023 Job Creator of the Year, an award which is “at the heart of showcasing the contribution of entrepreneurs to alleviate the high unemployment rate in the country,” Morobe says.

This year’s competition had entries from business owners across the length and breadth of South Africa who wanted to enhance their industry profiles, grow their national footprint and interface with the broader business community, Morobe says, adding that there could not have been a more inspiring way to mark the competition’s post-pandemic return.

“Covid-19 was a disruptive force that no one was truly prepared for. The shockwaves the pandemic sent through the SME ecosystem were felt in a very visceral way and we know that unfortunately, thousands of businesses did not make it through to the other side. Those who were able to adapt swiftly to change, rise to a brand-new set of challenges and put a laser focus on streamlining their efficiencies, came out on top.

“These are the stories we set out to showcase through the relaunch of the Entrepreneur of the Year competition. This year’s entrants were small and medium businesses who demonstrated unmatched resilience and what I like to refer to as a high ‘adversity quotient’,” he says.

Category winners

The other category winners were:

Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year: Damien Seid, co-founder of Company Wellness Solutions, a tech-based and people-centric business that is one of the fastest-growing full-stack wellness companies in the country. It specialises in employee assistance programmes, wellness days and programmes. Company Wellness Solutions also offers free health, engagement, lifestyle and presenteeism assessments that can help leadership teams build healthier, happier workforces.

Medium Business Entrepreneur of the Year: Sergio Luiz for his venture Pie in the Sky, a Cape Town-based bakery that has been in operation for 56 years. Lockdown regulations brought operations to a standstill, but contracts with two of the country’s largest retailers helped Luiz and his team to weather the storm. Today, the bakery has expanded its offering to the quick-service restaurant industry and is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.

Emerging Business Entrepreneur of the Year: Tinny Nkuna, for her business, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads. The company manufactures and distributes high-quality and affordable sanitary pads that meet the needs and budgets of women living in Africa. Nkuna is also a member of the International Trade Centre’s prestigious SheTrades Initiative.

Resilient Entrepreneur of the Year: Monageng Legae of Bontle Ke Botho Consulting that provides, among other services, a funeral service offering aimed at making dignified burial rites more accessible to those with limited funds. The company is currently based in Soweto and services the township and surrounding areas.

Lifetime Achiever: Shona McDonald for her venture, Shonaquip, which was founded in 1992 as a Hybrid Social Enterprise committed to designing and manufacturing wheelchairs and posture support devices appropriate for rural environments. Through the enterprise, McDonald improved the quality of life for hundreds of people and children living with disabilities in remote and rural regions over the past 31 years.

Entrepreneurs backbone of economic growth

“It is vital for small businesses to have platforms like these to showcase their entrepreneurial prowess, not only for the benefit of their own entrepreneurial journeys but because SMEs remain the backbone of economic growth and must be encouraged and celebrated,” Morobe says.

When local entrepreneurs succeed, it impacts their lives, the lives of their families, their employees and ultimately, their communities. Our 2023 winners are prime examples of the power of entrepreneurship in action.”

Morobe says each of these business leaders play a crucial role in social upliftment. “They serve as role models for aspiring entrepreneurs and continue to demonstrate that South Africa is indeed open for business, notwithstanding its challenges.”