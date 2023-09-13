Why iPhone 15’s USB-C switch might not be such a bad idea

Apple has ditched its famous lightning charging port for a USB-C alternative.

Apple broke tradition on Tuesday, announcing that its upcoming iPhone 15 would have a USB-C charging port – ditching its signature lightning cable for a more universal alternative.

Steering away from the norm and getting in line with European Union standards, the tech giant has joined other industry leaders with the bold switch.

While some previous iPhone users may not be thrilled at the idea, there might be some benefits to making the long overdue upgrade – well, that’s if you can afford iPhone 15’s $799 starting price.

One charger, multiple devices

Apple iPhone 15 users might soon discover that change might not be a bad idea after all.

For starters, Apple users will now be able to charge their iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and Air Pods using the same USB-C charger, eliminating the hassle of moving around with multiple charging cables for each device.

Most leading brands like Samsung and Huawei also use type-C cables on their devices, which means Apple users will now get to join the broader global ecosystem and make the most of charging various gadgets using a single charging cable.

Pocket-friendly options

While it may still cost a little more to purchase your USB-C charger at the iStore, the newly introduced universal charging port means you have various pricing options.

Apple’s mobile phones typically come with a 20W 1 metre charging cable – which costs R529 at the iStore.

Meanwhile, the same cable is priced at R499 on Take-A-Lot and R469 at Incredible Connection.

The Citizen compared prices of generic USB-C cables on both online shopping sites to find the most affordable option.

Take-A-Lot’s cheapest cable had a R199 price tag, while Incredible Connection charged R149 for its most affordable USB-C cable.

The Citizen also found that most general mobile phone accessory shops charged prices ranging from R100 to R200 on the type-C charging cable.

