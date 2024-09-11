WIN: 2-nights at Cradle Boutique Hotel, valued at R9 300

1 lucky reader stands to win 2-nights stay for 2 in a luxury room at Cradle Boutique Hotel including dinner, bed and breakfast!

The Cradle Boutique Hotel is located within the Greater Cradle Nature Reserve. The privately owned 9000-hectare UNESCO World Heritage Site close to Johannesburg is a unique ecotourism destination boasting two active Paleoanthropological sites still unearthing both hominid and animal fossils.

We invite you to experience the Cradle of Humankind – which was listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1999 – as it reveals stories of the origins of life on our planet billions of years ago and of the evolution of humankind over the last few million years.

Feel the rhythm of life in this unique place as we take you on a journey into an ancient landscape. Whether you come to stay in one of our beautiful rooms, visit our acclaimed restaurant or partake in some of our memorable activities, you will be moved by this special place.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at Cradle Boutique Hotel, Cradle of Humankind.

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2-night stay for two in a luxury room – dinner, bed and breakfast

Excludes: any/all beverages

Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 30 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Heritage Month competition 2024.