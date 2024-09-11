WIN: 2-nights at Sunbirds Oasis Lodge, valued at R5 000

1 lucky reader stands to win 2-nights stay for 2 at Sunbirds Oasis Lodge Hoedspruit, in a superior double room including breakfast.

An evergreen oasis lodge, situated in the Limpopo province in South Africa.

Sunbirds Oasis Lodge is a personalised intimate Oasis Lodge in the Big 5 area of Thornybush.

The dense vegetation caters for bird watchers and garden lovers will be amazed. For the gourmets, the food that awaits you at Sunbirds Oasis Lodge has been specially selected in traditional style. Every week one can enjoy a traditional braai or potjiekos in the Lapa next to the restaurant.

Our Spa, saunas, hot tub, gym and viewing decks into Thornybush, with our beautiful big pool will contribute to your rhythm of the calm of the Oasis.

With only a 35km drive to KNP – Orpen gate and centrally located to all activities in the area, Sunbirds Oasis Lodge is your ideal base for enjoying a truly special African pleasure.

The tranquility and joy of the unique affordable, yet 5 Star Luxurious bushveld experience, combined with the geniune hospitality of your caring staff will make your stay a memorable one!

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at Sunbirds Oasis Lodge, Hoedspruit

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2-night stay for two in a superior double room including breakfast

2-night stay for two in a superior double room including breakfast Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 30 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Heritage Month competition 2024.