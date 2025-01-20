WIN: 2 seats on Ceres Rail, valued at R1 798

3 lucky readers will each stand a chance to win 2 lounge seats on board Ceres Rail, a historic passenger train!

Ceres Rail Company offers a magnificent return trip from Cape Town to the Elgin Railway Market (voted “Best Market in the Cape”) aboard our historic passenger train, with various seating options to choose from.

Once aboard you will enjoy a 3.5-hour rail experience to Elgin, traveling through the beautiful Cape, up the majestic Sir Lowrys Pass, and then down into the Elgin Valley. We have a fully licensed bar on board as well as a dining car providing proper coffee and other snacks. Various books and memorabilia are also available for purchase onboard. We also have a card machine to make life easier.

Our destination is the fabulous Art Deco & Art Nouveau inspired Elgin Railway Market (www.elginrailwaymarket.co.za) where you will spend about 2.5 hours at your leisure. At the market, whilst enjoying the live music, you can wander through the many stalls offering delicious food, a wide selection of local wines, ciders and gin. Various bespoke craft stalls selling a wide range of goods including jewellery, leather goods, wire art, etc are also on site. There is a wonderful play area and mini-golf course outside for the children to enjoy too.

Book your seat via www.ceresrail.co.za, or by emailing us at bookings@ceresrail.co.za

Use the voucher code “WHCRC23” to claim you 10% discount! (Valid for travel dates up to 28 February 2025)

www.facebook.com/ceresrail

www.instagram.com/ceresrailcompany

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen New Year giveaway competition, three lucky readers will each win the following:

2 seats on Ceres Rail train to Elgin Railway Market.

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2 return trip seats each from Cape Town to the Elgin Railway Market

2 return trip seats each from Cape Town to the Elgin Railway Market Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 2 February 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen New Year competition.