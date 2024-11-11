WIN: SKYY Vodka cocktail gift sets

Ramp up those summer vibes and stand to WIN 1 of 4 Mr Thela x SKYY VODKA cocktail gift sets valued at R2 500 each!

Summer in South Africa is more than a season – it’s a celebration. It’s the perfect backdrop for gatherings and chilled moments with friends. And what better way to ramp up those summer vibes than with a SKYY Vodka cocktail?

Enter the Thunderstorm. It’s a bold, refreshing cocktail born from the collaboration between SKYY Vodka and Gqom sensation, Mr Thela. This is your invitation to turn up the music, raise your glass, and let summer unfold.

Here’s how to bring the thunder with Mr Thela’s signature cocktail:

Ingredients:

25ml SKYY Infusions Blood Orange Vodka

25ml SKYY Infusions Peach Vodka

25ml Sir Fruit Cloudy Apple Juice

25ml Rose’s Lime Cordial

100ml Rose’s Ginger Ale

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice.

Pour in the vodkas, apple juice, and lime cordial.

Top with ginger ale.

Stir well and garnish with dried peach slices, orange zest, and fresh mint.

Skyy Vodka supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

The competition closes Sunday, 8 December 2024 at midnight.

The competition will run online and in print.

Delivery included

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.