Meet one of SA radio’s youngest programme managers

Hein Kaiser

Sanele Mlotana never seems to run out of energy. But then again, as programme manager for Mix 93.8 FM, she needs to be on top of her game twenty-four-seven.

Managing a legion of presenters, programming, quality and all the aspects of what makes a radio station successful can sometimes be like herding cats.

The dreadlocked Mlotana has turned challenges into dividends for the station as it continues to grow from strength to strength. From radio legends like Tony Blewitt and Darren Scott through to young guns like Damien Schmidt and sports-caster Sloo Phaho, she has sculpted a daily and weekly line-up that provides listeners with a solid entertainment narrative on Mix FM.

Q&A with Sanele Mlotana:

Where did your career in radio kick off?

My career in radio started way before I really took it up as a career. When I was a child, my grandmother used to make us listen to radio dramas, and I always wondered how those people got inside that tiny box, and told such intriguing stories. That’s when the radio bug bit me. Years later, I studied radio production and have never looked back since.

So radio holds a really special place in your heart?

It is close and special to me simply because it was the one thing that brought my family closer together every evening, back in the day. I thank my late grandmother for that. I have vivid memories of her sometimes listening to funeral announcements, and sometimes that’s how she would learn of different family funerals and that to me was very special, and that is something you would never see on television.

Your career has really come into its own at Mix 93.8FM.

My journey at Mix FM is one so very close to my heart indeed. I started with the radio station as an intern, fresh out of varsity, back in 2013 . Now I form part of the station’s senior management team and that is something to be proud of at 29 years of age. I became programme manager at the age of 27.

But this place is home to me and what makes it special is how it feels…It’s warm, light and full of love. From presenters to staff and everyone involved, it just forms one big family and I would not trade that for the world. It is authentic and stands for everything I stand for.

What is it like being a programme manager for a radio station that seems to be on a huge growth trajectory?

For lack of a better word, I would say it is flipping awesome! Nothing is more fulfilling than being part of something that shows exponential growth with each passing day. It is very rewarding to know that all our hard work is going towards a visible goal.

What does your average day look like?

This is a tough one to answer. It is a family rooted station, you find yourself doing everything to make sure no one falls short in their quest to keep this wonderful ship afloat. I work very closely with on-air personalities making sure that the on-air product that they produce is of highest quality in standards.

I also work hand in hand with the sales and marketing team to come up with strategies that will bring revenue to the station. My favourite thing to do though is working with presenters and assisting them with new show feature concepts and on-air executions that yield memorable radio.

What is the most difficult part of your job?

The only difficult part really is when I cannot make it to the office. I love my job so much that there is nothing ever too difficult for me. I always find a solution to any problem. My team knows that I am solution-driven and not problem- driven, so I never really have difficult times in my line of work.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Very simple “making amazing radio” with really great human beings.

How did you manage programming through the pandemic?

I am a solution-driven person. I had the best time navigating through this pandemic. I found it to be a blessing as it took most of us out of our comfort zones and we got to think outside the box for a change.

We had some really challenging times, but we made it through it all and we are now more confident in our systems, equipment and ability to work under immense pressure, like what was forced onto us by the Covid-19 pandemic. I mean, we introduced an entire new show that was done live from Bloemfontein every evening and sounded so brilliant you would never guess it didn’t take place in studio, in Joburg.