Rachel Kolisi says Desmond Tutu ‘Truth to Power’ exhibition was emotional and inspiring

Renate Engelbrecht

After a private viewing of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s first permanent exhibition, Truth to Power, Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram with a couple of images, saying it was an emotive, inspiring experience.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation (DLTLF) officially launched the new exhibition called Truth to Power: Desmond Tutu and the Churches in Struggle Against Apartheid, on 24 March and it is open to the public for viewing. The exhibition is dedicated to the work and legacy of the late Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu.

“I had the privilege of privately viewing the Archbishop Tutu and Leah exhibition and I am so glad I got to view it alone because man, was it emotional. It wasn’t just an exhibition, it was an experience,” Rachel wrote in her caption.

She says that while walking through the exhibition, she could not help but be in awe of how relentless Archbishop Tutu was in the struggle.

“How he didn’t let the fight harden his heart, and how he was always compassionate towards the suffering. He lived his life so purposefully, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he got a ‘well done, good and faithful servant’ when he got to heaven.”

Kolisi then continued, explaining that the aim of the exhibition is to inspire a generation to lead lives of the same calibre. “Bold, courageous, relentless.”

Speakers at the official launch of the exhibition included Niclas Kjellström-Matseke, DLTLF Board Chairperson; Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Tutu IP Trust Board Chairperson; Honourable Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town; Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town and Chair of the South African Council of Churches and Honourable Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Acting CEO of the foundation, Phumi Nhlapo said: “Today we celebrate the launch of the first permanent exhibition showcasing the life and work of a great son of the African soil and a global icon, Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu. Our Foundation was founded by the Arch and Mama Leah in 2013. Our mission as a foundation is to ensure that the uncompromised bravery and values of our fonders are celebrated, communicated and curated for current and future generations to learn from and emulate. This exhibition will be our main vehicle for doing this. It brings to life the Arch’s legacy and makes it accessible to everyone in the country and around the world.”

The exhibition is open for self-guided tours and is located at The Old Granary Building on Longmarket Street in Cape Town. Tickets are sold at R50 per adult, R25 for pensioners and children under 12 enter for free.