Braam Pretorius turns self-publishing into an art with 9 books in a year!

Have you ever dreamed of seeing your name on the cover of a book?

Self-publishing is the ultimate DIY approach to bring it to life. Instead of relying on traditional publishers, you take charge of the entire process, from writing to editing, design, and marketing.

It’s a fast, flexible way to share your story, ideas, or expertise with the world while keeping full control and ownership. Plus, several online platforms now make it simple to reach readers globally.

Braam Pretorius is a South African author with a flair for storytelling. His work celebrates our vibrant landscapes, diverse cultures, and the human spirit.

In the past year, he has wowed readers with nine self-published books, including his latest gem, Echoes of the Karoo.

Inside Braam’s world of words

Braam has always been passionate about writing, but he only recently ventured into self-publishing, thanks to platforms like Amazon Kindle.

With a strong background in technology and a love for South African heritage, he blends modern storytelling with rich cultural themes.

“I wake up at 3 am to write when everything is still quiet,” Braam says. This early morning routine allows him to craft stories that connect with readers worldwide.

Braam chose to self-publish on Amazon Kindle because of its ease of use and global audience.

“The platform gives authors complete control,” he explains, “from designing the cover to setting the price.” With Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), he can reach readers worldwide while allowing him to publish both eBooks and print-on-demand paperbacks.

“It’s perfect for independent authors like me who want scalability without losing creative freedom,” he adds.

Braam embraces AI as writing ally

According to Braam, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a pivotal tool he uses to edit his books.

“Writers should never be scared of AI,” he says. “It will never replace the human mind, which can understand the context and will always be needed to put a final stamp of approval on a project.

“I use it as an editor, but you have to read its work very carefully. It can easily lose its way,” Braam explains.

As he writes in Echoes of the Karoo: “Sofia nodded, her expression thoughtful. ‘You’re right. Maybe it’s time we stop fearing what AI could become and start embracing what it can already do'”.

Braam Pretorius. Picture: Supplied

‘Echoes of the Karoo’

Echoes of the Karoo is a captivating environmental thriller set in the rugged beauty of the Karoo.

The story centres around a passionate community fighting against a powerful mining corporation that threatens their land and heritage.

With themes of resilience, activism, and the need to protect both nature and culture, this novel speaks to issues that are more important than ever.

The story begins with the discovery of huge helium reserves under the dry plains, sparking a rush of activity that could upset the fragile ecosystem and the lives of the people living in the Karoo.

The peaceful calm of the Karoo is broken when Helios South, led by the ambitious Phillip Rossouw, starts drilling for exploration.

The local community becomes divided, with some lured by the promise of riches, while others are determined to protect their land and heritage.

Tensions rise further with Dmitry Ivanov, a mysterious Russian operative connected to Helios South, and Minister Thandiwe Maseko, whose close ties to corporate interests cast doubt on her morals.

The story takes a darker twist as Helios South’s activities start affecting the community. Water sources are polluted, livestock is harmed, and a strange incident involving “burning water” makes the conflict hit closer to home.

Echoes of the Karoo explores the complex themes of greed, power, and resilience.

It challenges readers to think about our connection to nature, the moral consequences of using natural resources, and the strength of working together.

With well-developed characters and a striking depiction of the Karoo’s rugged beauty, the novel highlights a community’s battle to protect their culture and future.

