23 Oct 2020
OUTsurance decides to Chencha dai deng for now

The insurance company also confirmed that they had an ex-employee by the name of Nikita Murray who worked for the company two years ago.

Katlego Maboe sets social media ablaze with new cheating scandal claims. Image: Instagram

OUTsurance will be removing all advertisements featuring Katlego Maboe.

In a statement to our sister publication All4Women, the insurance provider confirmed that the presenter currently embroiled in a cheating scandal, and apparently under investigation for charges of abuse, will be removing the singer and media personality from its ads.

“We are aware of the issue surrounding Katlego Maboe and have engaged with him on this,” says Natasha Kawulesar, OUTsurance spokesperson.

“We want to provide Katlego and his family the time and space to deal with this private situation. In the meantime, we will be removing all advertisements featuring Katlego as soon as practically possible.”

Since a two-part video surfaced on Twitter in which Maboe can be seen confessing to cheating on his wife, various allegations around the media personality’s life have come to the fore. This includes an allegation by his wife on video, that Maboe gave her an STD impacting her ability to have more children.

In the video he mentions that the name of the woman he had the affair as Nikita Murray.

“We can add further that the person mentioned is an ex-employee. She has not worked for us in almost 2 years – December 2018,”  says Kawulesar.

His employer, production company, Cardova Productions has also announced that the TV presenter will not appear on The Expresso Morning Show until further notice, pending the outcome of an investigation.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Cardova Productions said: “Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner. We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice,”

“We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously,” added Cardova Productions.

