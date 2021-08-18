Kaunda Selisho

The last time Bonang’s sister Reabetswe “Rambi” Sechoaro made headlines, she had one goal in mind; to be known for more than just being Bonang’s sister and now, five years after first setting that goal, she has cemented herself as a model.

Back in 2018, Sechoaro did her thing on the pageant scene and even made it all the way to the top three of the 2018 Miss International Beauty Pageant held in Japan according to Daily Sun.

Bonang’s sister represented the country in her capacity as Miss Queen of South Africa 2018. Prior to that, she competed in the 2016 Miss South Africa pageant which was won by Ntandoyenkosi Kunene.



Sechoaro has since continued working as a model while building her profile as an Instagram influencer.

She is also planning to launch her own official blog titled Through Rambi’s Eyes in the next month or so.



In an effort to help her followers achieve the best version of themselves, she launched a separate fitness page on Instagram earlier this year called @fitnesswithrambi.



On that page, she shares her various workouts, fitness style faves and healthy snack ideas.

ALSO READ: What Bonang plans to buy her brother for his birthday

According to All4Women, Sechoaro was also working towards a degree in chartered accountancy back in 2018. The publication also reports that Bonang, who is the big sis in this relationship, often shares her pearls of wisdom with Rambi whenever she needs them.

Although they do not share a surname, the sisters have a lot in common. In addition to both being drop-dead-gorgeous, the pair share a love for travel and both their Instagram feeds are filled with pics from gorgeous locations, often by the water.

They both also have that cute little dimple that appears when they flash their megawatt smiles.



The sisters are also super stylish and can never be caught slipping in terms of their fashion.



This shared love for fashion has also seen them take over New York City, albeit at different times. Which has us thinking about how great it would be to see them paint the town red together.

Speaking of New York, Matheba is currently in The Big Apple, living her best life with no signs of slowing down. No wonder her fans low key fear the fact that she might move there permanently.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about Pinky Girl