PICS: Bobby van Jaarsveld takes a trip down memory lane on his birthday

Renate Engelbrecht

“Thank you for all the birthday messages,” reads the caption of Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld’s latest Instagram post, boasting a fun family photo fit for a frame.

“Grateful that I have been given another year,” he wrote. “Thank you, Father for your grace.”

Bobby celebrated his birthday with his nearest and dearest this past weekend, going all out with funny outfits and hats while playing bowls.

His wife Annatjie took the cake when it comes to outfits, wearing a pink top from way back when they were still engaged, with the words ‘Mrs. Van Jaarsveld to be’ written on it. She even put a pillow underneath to appear pregnant.

Their kids were also included in the fun, wearing fun animal-themed hats, leopard print tops and glasses with missing lenses.

But, it was Bobby’s sister Karlien van Jaarsveld’s Instagram post that truly did the day justice. She wished her brother a happy birthday with some impressive throwback photos, and a long message in which she talked about their journey together and how it reminds her of how they have always been looking out for one another.

ALSO READ: Karlien pulls a Marilyn Monroe in sassy, sexy shoot

The pictures she shared includes a vintage-looking photo of the two of them and their parents at Bobby’s christening, and another photo in which a young Bobby is wearing a red mesh shirt, black hat and rapper bling – looking a little too much like Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

There are also a couple of photos of him with his sister, one with his wife, and some pictures boasting special family memories.

“Happy birthday, my brother @bobbyvanjaarsveld,” she wrote.

In her message, her wish for Bobby was: “May the Plimsoll line of your ship be visible, level with the water that you never load more than what you need for your journey, but also enough that you’re not seen as lightweight. Enjoy another year of this voyage of discovery to the inner you. I love you.”

Leandie du Randt also commented on Karlien’s post, saying: “Happy birthday, Bobster! Blessing you out of your socks – you are a fun human!”