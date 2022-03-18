Is Big Zulu Mzansi’s most eligible bachelor?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Musician Big Zulu’s charming personality is linking him to some of South Africa’s top celebrities and it seems fans once again couldn’t help but try and link him romantically to Pearl Thusi.

After fans went on overdrive when they saw him and Bonang Matheba interacting in a viral video over a week ago, the two’s flirtatious conversation got people speculating that they may be in a romantic relationship.

But shortly after Big Zulu denied the dating rumours, a similar interaction with actress Pearl Thusi caught fans off guard.

The iMali Eningi hitmaker posted a video of his exchange with Pearl where she went in for a big hug.

In the video, Pearl and Big Zulu are speaking in isiZulu. Pearl jokes that the rapper “doesn’t want her anymore” however the background music drowns out the rest of their conversation.

The two are seen joking around, holding hands and end off their conversation with a hug.

Big Zulu wrote that he tried to ease Pearl’s assumptions that he “doesn’t want her anymore”, asking his followers how he can fix the misunderstanding.

uPearl Thusi uthi angisamthandi ????????❤️‍???? ngilungisa kanjani nkabi nation?????????? uyakhala uNdlunkulu????????



Road to 1 Million ❤️ : https://t.co/qi3AizJfzg@PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/5xYhg5ROYw— Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) March 17, 2022

Pearl trying to outdo Bonang

Despite the video being fun in its nature, social media users couldn’t help but compare the interactions Big Zulu had between Bonang and Pearl.

Some even criticised Pearl for “forcing” her exchange, claiming she was trying to outdo Bonang and did it for the attention.

Big Zulu and Pearl have been playing coy on social media about their friendship or relationship, leaving Tweeps with many questions.

In another clip between the two, Big Zulu joked he would pay lobola for her (the process of getting married under customary law) and hand over however many cows is needed to win her heart.

The two further joked about what their marriage would be like, as Big Zulu wants a traditional wife, emphasising that he is the head of the household.

No one I mean no one bores me like Pearl Thusi.



She deliberately pulled that with Big Zulu ????



Hayi. ????— Kerotse Kekana (@Kerotse_K) March 18, 2022

Pearl Thusi this is weird ..

You quickly ran IG call Big Zulu simple because of Bonang ..

Women should be United stop being childish ..

Leave @Bonang alone … https://t.co/RDQ8Yx6cxk— Malcolm (@X_Heights) March 17, 2022

She saw the Big Zulu and Bonang video… https://t.co/eTfJTfBFEQ— Thintitha (@_Thintitha) March 17, 2022