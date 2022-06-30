WATCH: Inside Moshe Ndiki’s lavish white funeral for his puppy, Sugar

Xanet Scheepers

South African comedian and actor, Moshe Ndiki laid his beloved puppy Sugar to rest on Tuesday afternoon, in an opulent funeral service, attended by his closest friends and family.

Speaking to TRUELOVE, Moshe said Sugar died after he was bitten by a bigger dog.

The Gomora actor, who had Sugar for five years, says the pup was his baby and that he got him at a time when he really needed a loyal companion.

Moshe says Sugar’s death has been hard on him and his family, and he felt that his beloved pup deserved a luxurious send-off.

“He deserved it and that’s what I wanted to do for him and I believe in doing things that I want with my life and my money,” Moshe told TRUELOVE.

The actor hired Nono Events, luxury event planner to Mzansi’s A-listers, to put together Sugar Ndiki’s memorial and funeral service.

No expense was spared to send the pup off to ‘doggy heaven’, as photographer Sibusiso Mtshali captured the beautiful funeral on camera.

ALSO SEE: AKA begs Elon Musk for help with load shedding, gets left on read

The décor of the stylish funeral was made up of a wall of white balloons at the front, with three big, beautiful white rose bouquets and white candles flanking each side of the balloon backdrop.

While there wasn’t a casket, flowers and candles were placed in front of a portrait of Sugar. The white pathway leading to Sugar’s portrait at the front was lined with clear plastic chairs.

As with any other funeral, there was a programme and guests each received a pamphlet featuring some of Moshe and Sugar’s special moments together.

Guests also attended a ‘after-tears’ party following the funeral.

Moshe took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank his friends, fans, and family for their condolences and to thank the guests who attended Sugar’s funeral.

“Thank you to everyone that sent condolences , attended the funeral and sent us heartwarming messages, you’re truly appreciated, thank you to my friends and family for understanding my pain and how much I loved my pup , @sugarndiki always and forever,” he wrote alongside the short video clip he shared of Sugar’s funeral and memorial service.

Watch Sugar’s memorial service below: