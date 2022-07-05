Is Bonang going into music?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Multi-talented media personality Bonang Matheba has become accustomed to knowing her craft and anything she touches turns into gold.

So it came as a surprise to some people that she was interested in music before becoming a big star.

Having a long career in TV presenting, and radio, and known as one of the best TV hosts in South Africa, the businesswoman teased fans on Twitter about her past life as a singer.

She tweeted that she had made an RnB hit with musician Bongani Fassie who was once part of the group called Jozi.

…I once recorded an R&B HIT with Bongani Fassie…???????? I wonder if he still has it!— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) July 3, 2022

Bonang hilariously continued on the note saying that she spent a lot of time with Fassie’s former band members DA L.E.S and Bongz. At the height of their music career, Jozi made hits that included Muthaland and Gotta Keep it Going.

Netizens weren’t convinced Bonang actually recorded this song because of the tone of her tweets. However, Fassie responded and teased that he is open to record another “banger”.

???????????????? No! Another banger?! The pressure… lol!! I’m calling you now ❤️ https://t.co/hj0VcZmDFh— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) July 3, 2022

After much consideration, Bonang retreated and said: “Unfortunately my hit song is no more! A sad day indeed. Askies guys. I’m not a musician, so maybe this is good!“

On Monday, the star shared she was involved in a car accident, and the alleged offender sped off. Bonang shared a picture of the vehicle with the number plate as some people criticised her for sharing it, saying that it could put the driver’s safety and personal details at risk.

However, Bonang did not back down, adding she had opened a police case and informed her insurance company.

Mom. We do both? How’s about that? ❤️ https://t.co/qMbq9BFU0h— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) July 3, 2022

The former Metro FM host has had a roller coaster year, from a surprising move to New York, hosting the Real Housewives of Lagos, the South African premiere red carpet and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), she shared a highlight reel of her top moments.