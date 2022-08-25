Sylvester Stallone’s wife of 25 years files for divorce

Citizen Reporter

After 25 years, veteran actor Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. US Weekly reported Flavin filed for the divorce papers in Palm Beach, Florida on 19 August.

Signs of trouble in the marriage were first seen days before the announcement, when Stallone was photographed with a new tattoo covering his wife’s portrait on his bicep.

Stallone released a statement and said he loved his family. “We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

The former couple has three daughters, Sophia – 25, Sistine – 24 and Scarlet – 20. Stallone has two more kids, sons Sage and Seargeoh from his first marriage.

Stallone shared a family post with his daughters and soon-to-be ex-wife earlier this month, as they celebrated his brother’s birthday.

In May, he paid tribute to Flavin and marked their 25th wedding anniversary. He wrote: “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There [are] not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, [and] patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you, sweetheart!”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16 million over crash photos

There have been multiple reports in the US of what may have been the reason the two decided to part ways.

It was reported that Flavin, a model, accused Stallone of hiding marital assets. In court documents, Flavin accuses Stallone of hiding assets from her.

In court documents seen by TMZ, she said: “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate”.

Flavin wants to restore her last name, she also wants a judge to stop Stallone from moving assets in their marital agreement.

Weeks prior to the shocking divorce news, Flavin was photographed without her wedding ring.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele