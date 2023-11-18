AKA starts SAMA weekend with win on Friday as Mass Country voted Best Engineered album

Kabza De Small was the biggest winner, walking away with Best Produced Album and Best Kwaito Album in the untelevised awards ceremony.

AKA’s Mass Country took home the Best Enginerred album at the untelevised Samas on Friday night. Picture: akaworldwide/Instagram

Late rapper AKA’s album Mass Country, in collaboration with Robin Kohl and Itu, was voted the Best Engineered album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) last night in the untelevised ceremony. AKA is the most nominated artist with eight nominations.

Mass Country was released 14 days after AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was murdered in Durban. Since his passing, AKA has received posthumous plaudits for the album.

“Once in a generation. Hope you’re proud homie! Congrats to the entire Jazzworx team who worked on Kiernan’s last 4 albums. This one’s for all of us,” wrote sound engineer and Lira’s former husband, Robin Kohl on Instagram.

At the Metro FM Music awards earlier this year, AKA emerged as the biggest winner after his family took home four awards. He was awarded Best Hip-Hop Artist and Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Male Artist.

Vth Season and Sony Music Entertainment Africa shared with AKA’s fans that five of his songs from the album were awarded plaques.

Lemonade and Company were awarded platinum plaques, while Dangerous, Prada, and Mbuzi Freestyle were awarded gold plaques.

“As Vth Season, we are proud to share with the Forbes Family Gold and Platinum Plaques in honour of #MassCountry with our partner.

The recent BET Hip Hop awards honoured the AKA with the Global Visionary Award.

“This is a bittersweet moment for us as a family. Kiernan lived for music and gave his all to creating a legacy that has outlived him,” said AKA’s parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes in accepting the award in a statement.

SAMA weekend rolling

The controversial Samas take place this evening at the the SunBet Arena, where the likes of Langa Mavuso, Blxckie and Alter Ego are expected to perform.

Kabza De Small, who is also billed to perform at the ceremony, won Best Produced Album for KOA II Part 1 alongside Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo le Tee and Best Kwaito Album for Speak N Vrostaan with Kwesta.

Former Black Motion member, Mörda, took home the Best Dance Album for his first solo project, Asante, named after his daughter. DJ Zinhle’s bae also took home Remix of the Year for his take on Yallunder, which he partnered up with Ndinovalo on.

“Our winners are always a reflection of the work that is put into their craft and the music industry as a whole. These artists, producers, writers and musical practitioners invest years into this moment and we are so grateful that we are able to acknowledge and celebrate them for #SAMA29,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi in a statement.

