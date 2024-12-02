Elton John still struggling with sight loss

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.” Picture: Gallo Images

Elton John shared that he still hasn’t regained his eyesight months after a serious eye infection.

While performing at a gala for The Devil Wears Prada musical in London on Sunday, he expressed his gratitude toward his husband, David Furnish, calling him “my rock.”

“I haven’t been able to attend many of the previews because, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight. It’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight,” John said.

CNN reported that in an interview with Good Morning America last week, John said the issue has been affecting his ability to work.

“I lost sight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France, and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest,” he said.

John, 77, first spoke publicly about his sight problem in September, when he shared on his Instagram page that he had been “dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye”.

Elton John shines at London event

Just months after Sir Elton John was seen struggling to walk on the red carpet following a knee replacement in January, he’s made a remarkable transformation. Embracing a healthier lifestyle, he’s shed some weight and, despite the devastating blindness, seemed to be in great spirits.

He happily posed for pictures at the musical’s launch in London on Sunday. According to Mail Online, he caught up with several famous faces, including his friend and fashion designer Donatella Versace and Vanessa Williams, 61, who plays fashion editor Miranda Priestly.

Elton was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and opted for surgery rather than chemotherapy because he did not want the disease “hanging over” his family.

However, following treatment for the cancer, the Sacrifice star developed an infection, which he claimed left him “24 hours from death”. In his memoir, Me, John wrote that the surgery in Los Angeles was a “complete success” but noticed something was not right 10 days later, The Mirror reported.

“It turned out that I had a rare complication from the operation.” He spent 11 days in a London hospital after lying awake at night “wondering if I was going to die”, he wrote.

Dad-of-two ,John was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in early 2000.

