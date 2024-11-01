Schalk Bezuidenhout’s divorce shocker – Fans call ‘fake news’ on Insta Q&A

'Say what you want about Huisgenoot, but they are up for it! I think they already knew I was divorcing before I did!'

Schalk Bezuidenhout has announced that he and his wife, Mica McKechnie, are getting divorced. Picture: Instagram/schalkiebez

“Thanks to everyone saying it’s fake news, but unfortunately it’s true. This is my statement I posted on stories this morning.”

The comedian and TV host Schalk Bezuidenhout announced his divorce from his wife, Mica McKechnie, on Instagram stories with a Q&A on Thursday. However, fans didn’t want to believe it, with many saying it was fake news.

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, Schalk writes: “Some of the FAQs I’ve received recently: Are your curls natural? Yes. Do people overseas think you’re funny? Yes. Are you getting a divorce? Yes. Are you sad about it? Yes.

In his statement, referring to Siya and Rachel Kolisi who announced their divorce on 22 October, Bezuidenhout says he knows the announcement is probably a bit of an anticlimax.

However, he said he also had to share the news with everyone who came along with him on this journey of his career and personal life.

“I love you all, especially those of you who come and support the live shows. You give me life. It’s obviously a difficult time, but I know you guys will be there for me. Thank you in advance. Shout out to my friends who have been so amazing and keeping my spirits up. And of course, my mom, who sends me motivational quotes every. single. day.”

Commenting on the story about the divorce in Huisgenoot, he playfully said: “Say what you want about Huisgenoot, but they are up for it! I think they already knew I was divorcing before I did!”

The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Due to Covid-19, their wedding plans were put on hold. They eventually tied the knot in 2022.

