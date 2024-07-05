Despite the criticism, SA author’s Palestinian-themed colouring book sells more than 10K

Nathi Ngubane received hate messages on social media after releasing his Palestine-themed book.

Author Nathi Ngubane with his book From the River to the Sea. The book has sold of 10,000 copies in six months. Picture: Supplied

After months of being criticised and accused of promoting the obliteration of Jewish people through his colouring book, From the River to the Sea, South African author Nathi Ngubane has seen the book bought in droves.

“I am truly grateful for the unwavering support from parents, independent bookstores, teachers, children, and activists despite the backlash and insults from Zionists,” Ngubane told The Citizen.

Ngubane was at the receiving end of hate messages on his social media after releasing his book.

Some of the messages targeted at him said they would love to purchase the books and use them as toilet paper.

Analyst at the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) Adam Charnas told The Citizen at the time that they respect different political views and agendas, but found the book “shameful that children are dragged in to further a political agenda.”

Some Exclusive Books stores have removed copies of the book from their shelves. The bookstore released a statement defending the sale of the book in some of its outlets.

But the Palestine-themed book, which was published on 25 February 2024, has now sold over 10,000 copies.

“Selling over ten thousand books in less than six months was beyond my expectations. Palestinian content deserves to be on our shelves and we will continue to stand up for the oppressed everywhere,” shared Ngubane.

ALSO READ: SA author defends his Palestinian-themed colouring book amidst criticism

Selling like hotcakes

The book sale was announced by its publisher, Social Bandit Media. The organisation is a collective that produces educational material.

Social Bandit Media has Durban-based Baitul Hikmah Islamic Books and Gifts as a distribution partner for the book.

“We are delighted that From The River to the Sea has reached this significant milestone, selling 10,000 copies—a definite vote of confidence in our mission to cultivate a love for books and reading,” said Baitul Hikmah, owner Tazkiyyah Amra, in a statement.

“As a small bookseller, this achievement represents our highest sales for a single title thus far. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nathi on this remarkable accomplishment!”

Ngubane has previously collaborated with Social Bandit Media for a book titled Duma Says, which was about people residing in informal settlements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they could avert contracting the disease.

ALSO READ: For the kids: Mahlahle app teaches and preserves African languages

Power of art

Ngubane said the book’s success displays art’s effectiveness as a tool for education and communication.

“Especially in a world where many individuals struggle with reading. Visuals can help people connect and express emotions when words fail,” averred the author.

“Art has the power to move people, spark inspiration, and allow them to imagine a different world. It is a crucial medium for communicating our fears, resistance, concerns, and moments of pride.”

“I believe that teaching children about apartheid, the Nakba, intifada, and solidarity can cultivate a natural sense of activism from a young age,” said Ngubane.

The book has now been translated into French.

“I am thrilled about the French translation of the book and hope to have it available in many more languages so that the message can reach people far and wide. I am also eager to travel abroad to discuss human rights and Palestine.”

NOW READ: Asiwele links urban creatives with SA’s rural crafting communities