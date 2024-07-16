Katy Perry’s new video: Feminist anthem or guy magnet?

"Externally, she has never looked more stunning, internally she has never looked more desperate and emotionally draining. This feels like the same road Madonna traveled."

“The entire plot was for the male gaze and she just slapped ‘Woman’s World’ on it to pander.” Picture: X/Katy Perry

Some fans are scratching their heads over why Katy Perry’s new Woman’s World music video seems so determined to catch the eye of men.

This wild ride of a video, which dropped on Thursday, has split audiences right down the middle. Some are all in for Perry’s over-the-top antics, while others feel it’s more about appealing to the male gaze than staying true to the song’s feminist anthem.

At just under three minutes, the video kicks off with Perry giving serious Rosie the Riveter vibes at a construction site. But things take a quirky turn as Perry uses a urinal. She douses herself in “whiskey for women,” and sheds her safety jacket to reveal an American flag bikini. There’s even a slow-motion close-up of her breasts.

After getting pancaked by an anvil, Perry resurrects herself. She then rocks a bikini and sci-fi kicks that need her to gas up through her butt cheek to recharge. She snags some lady’s phone and ring light, hops on a chopper, and yells, “I’m Katy Perry!”

Social media buzz: Is ‘Woman’s World’ video a parody?

Meanwhile, a bunch of KatyCats were yowling with glee alongside her. One fan chirped on X (formerly Twitter): “IT’S KATY PERRY’S WORLD AND YOU’RE JUST LUCKY TO BE LIVING IN IT.” Another dubbed the track as the “song of the year.”

People took to social media, puzzled and wondering if the video was meant to be a parody because of its over-the-top storyline. After all, “Woman’s World” has been touted as a women’s empowerment anthem, with lyrics like, “She’s a sister / She’s a mother / Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover, you know / It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it.”

ITS KATY PERRYS WORLD AND YOU’RE LUCKY TO BE LIVING IN IT#WOMANSWORLD pic.twitter.com/EDjHr8HWiG — Sanjana Singh Raghuvanshi (@ohmygodsanjana) July 11, 2024

One fan remarked, “The lyrics with the bizarre imagery and current political issues women are facing give me cognitive dissonance. Is it meant to be satire?”. Meanwhile, over on YouTube, another chimed in, “I thought the first part before the anvil was satire. Then I realised the entire plot was for the male gaze. She just slapped ‘Woman’s World’ on it to pander.”

Another joined the sentiment saying: “This poorly done song and music video are the opposite of what women find empowering.” Another remarked, “Externally, she has never looked more stunning. Internally she has never looked more desperate and emotionally draining. This feels like the same road Madonna travelled.”

Controversy erupts over song co-written with Dr Luke

The song itself has also received heavy backlash all week. Dr Luke, who faced accusations of sexual assault and emotional abuse by Kesha in a 2014 lawsuit (which was dismissed in 2016, followed by a settlement of a defamation countersuit filed by Dr Luke), co-wrote and partially produced the song. In response, one X user wrote, “How on Earth did you think writing a song about women empowerment with Dr Luke was a good look?!”

How on Earth did you think writing a song about women empowerment with Dr Luke was a good look?! — Dogs Dogs More Dogs (@DogsDogsMoreDog) July 12, 2024

The reaction to the song — both good and bad — appears to be working for Perry. The video has already clocked over 8 million views since it was first released. In fact, some people can already see the potential of it becoming a hit in the future. One YouTube user wrote, “This is gonna go so hard in five years when it’s played during a commercial advertising women’s razors.”

