Oasis announce tour after Gallagher brothers’ reunion

Noel and Liam Gallagher smoked a peace pipe after 15 years of not speaking to each other.

Noel and Liam Gallagher smoked a peace pipe after 15 years of not speaking to each other, confirming Oasis’ return. Picture: oasis/Instagram

On Tuesday British Rock band Oasis announced that they will reunite for a world tour, following Noel and Liam Gallagher smoking the peace pipe after 15 years of not speaking to each other.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Oasis announced alongside details of the tour.

Sibling rivalry

The siblings had been having altercations for a number of years which interrupted some of their gigs from the mid-90s and throughout the noughties.

But things came to a head during a Rock festival in Paris when the brothers had a bust-up that led to 57-year-old Noel leaving the band.

“It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” averred Liam’s statement hours after their fight.

Liam and the remaining members of Oasis decided to keep the band going, but under the new name Beady Eye. They released two studio albums until their break-up in 2014.

In 2019 the now 51-year-old Liam expressed his desire to rekindle his relationship with his older brother.

“The most important thing is about me and him being brothers,” he said. “He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world,” Liam told The Associated Press news agency.

Speaking in an interview in 2021 about the Paris fight, Noel said “Oasis tours were always about the struggle anyway. The incident in Paris, that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, really.”

Oasis will play 14 shows across the United Kingdom in 2025 and later globally. It will play 14 gigs in the cities of Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

ALSO READ: Mariah Carey loses mother and sister on the same day amid frosty relations

British Rock reality

Oasis was formed in 1991 with original members Liam, bassist Paul McGuigan, guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and drummer Tony McCarroll. The older Gallagher, Noel only joined months later but became the ensemble’s lead singer and songwriter.

They released their debut album Definitely Maybe in August 30 years ago and the project soared to the top of the charts, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in the UK at the time.

During their peak in 1996, Oasis put on two huge shows at Knebworth in England, playing to a crowd of 125,000 fans each night.

The shows were the biggest ever outdoor gigs in the UK at the time and tickets sold out within minutes. In 1999, two of Oasis’ founding members – Arthurs and McGuigan – departed the band and were replaced by Gem Archer on guitar and Andy Bell on bass.

NOW READ: A sign of genre’s growth as Amapiano takes over London’s Southwark Park