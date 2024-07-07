‘7de Laan’ actress KB and Loftus crowd charge up Springbok game with SA anthem [VIDEO]

United in song: Keabetswe Motsilanyane and Bok fans' rendition combo of the national anthem at the Springbok-Ireland game moved the nation.

The powerful performance of the South African national anthem by Keabetswe (KB) Motsilanyane came to a crescendo of national pride when the Loftus Versfeld crowd joined in ahead of the Springbok game against Ireland. Picture: YouTube screengrab

Singer and 7de Laan actress Keabetswe (KB) Motsilanyane marked the much-anticipated return of the World Cup-winning Springbok team with a powerful rendition of the national anthem ahead of their game against the Irish at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria, on Saturday.

Ahead of the historic game which the Springboks won 27-20, the packed stadium was also graced by the award-winning Team SA sheep shearers, the country’s Beekeeping team, world-famous Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Springbok-Ireland game: National pride, anthem at full-throttle

As they took to the field, a massive banner with Dricus’s famous saying – “Hulle Weet Nie Wat Ons Weet Nie” (“They Don’t Know What We Know”) – unfurled to the delight of the Loftus crowd.

During the last stanza of the anthem, KB opened her arms, sharing her microphone with the stadium, inviting everyone to join in.

National pride was what it was all about as Springbok fans at Loftus gave it stick, singing along to:

“Sounds the call to come together,

And united we shall stand,

Let us live and strive for freedom,

In South Africa our land.”

WATCH: KB and Bok fans sing national anthem

SA reacts

Emotions ran high following the singing of the national anthem, with KB getting high praise for letting the crowd take over the final stanza.

Former Springboks winger Breyton Paulse wrote: “Man I love our anthem, it always makes me emotional, we’ve come such a long way Mzanzi. Lets embrace that!”

@HaynieCecil: WOOOOW!!!!! Goosebumps!! Crying!! What just happened?!? It felt like I was there in the stadium singing along. Great job KB and the Whole of South Africa.

National Anthem makes me emotional all the time pic.twitter.com/1tsAvizEho — Car of the Day (@Afriforeal2) July 6, 2024

The next Springboks vs Ireland nailbiter is due to take place at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, in Durban, on Saturday, 13 July.

