Swift’s London comeback: 90 000 fans, tight security after Vienna scare

Approximately 90 000 fans are expected to fill London's Wembley Stadium for the first of five shows.

Fans without tickets are also barred from “tay-gating” − the practice of gathering outside the venue to listen to the concert. Picture: AFP

Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage in London on Thursday to conclude the European leg of her “Eras” tour, following the cancellation of her Vienna concerts due to a foiled suicide attack plot.

Approximately 90 000 fans are expected to fill London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of five shows, with heightened security measures in place, including additional ticket checks.

Last week, all three of Swift’s shows in Vienna were called off after authorities uncovered an Islamic State-inspired plot involving explosives and knives, AFP reported.

Three suspected Islamic State sympathisers have been arrested in connection with the plot, which was thwarted with assistance from US intelligence.

London’s Metropolitan Police have stated there is “nothing to suggest that the ongoing investigations in Austria will impact events here in London”.

The police are collaborating closely with venue security teams to ensure robust security and policing plans are in place, a spokesperson said.

Wembley’s website has cautioned fans to anticipate “additional ticket checks” around the stadium.

Swift returns to London amid tragic stabbing aftermath

Swift’s return to London, after three sold-out shows in June, comes just two weeks after a tragic stabbing at a dance class celebrating her music in northwest England, which claimed the lives of three young girls.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift said in an Instagram Live post.

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she added. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” NBC News reported.

She has not publicly commented on the Vienna show cancellations.

A screengrab of the Instagram story posted by Swift, expressing her sympathies for the victims of the Southport stabbing attack.

Mayor Khan assures safety at concert

London mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News that the city is working closely with police to ensure the concerts can proceed safely. “We have extensive experience in policing these events, and we are vigilant, especially after the Manchester Arena attack,” Khan said, referencing the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

Fans without tickets are also barred from “tay-gating” − the practice of gathering outside the venue to listen to the concert. Wembley’s website warns that non-ticket holders will be moved on if they try to stand outside the stadium.

During her last London shows, Swift’s audience included high-profile attendees like Keir Starmer, then running for prime minister, and Prince William, who was celebrating his birthday with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The singer posted a photo with the royals and her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, captioned: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

After completing the European leg of her record-breaking tour, which began in Paris in May and included performances across the continent, Swift will return to North America. The final leg of the tour kicks off in Miami on 18 October.

NOW READ: 17-year-old charged with murder of 3 girls in UK knife attack