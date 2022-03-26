Umbuso: Meet the cast of new Mzansi Magic telenovela

Lethabo Malatsi

“Sundays will never be the same again” promises Mzansi Magic as the channel gets ready to premiere a show-stopping telenovela in the coveted Sunday night, prime-time slot. The first episode of the channel’s new telenovela titled Umbuso (Reign) will order 3 April at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic (DSTv channel 161).

This soapie will replace The Republic, which just wrapped up its second season on the channel.

Umbuso is a story about two comrades, who were prison buddies, determined to secure a post-struggle legacy for themselves and their families.

“Whatever is done in darkness will come to light, and this new telenovela embodies this. Dark secrets will be revealed that will tear families apart,” explained the channel.

Umbuso is about family and shows the lengths people go to in order to protect those they love and what they believe is rightfully theirs.

The telenovela will have you glued to your screens as it promises a whole lot of mystery, scheming, twists and turns as secrets are revealed and legacies tarnished.

Meet the cast of Umbuso on Mzansi Magic:

The show will feature strong performances from a star-studded and acclaimed cast including:

Lillian Dube: The legendary Lillian Dube is a South African actress; producer and brand ambassador.

Bheki Sibiya: Bheki will be portraying the character “MaE.” Sibiya is a South African actor, producer, director, and cinematographer. He is best known for the roles in the television serials such as Muvhango, eHostela and Durban Gen.

Makhaola Ndebele: Makhaola Ndebele is a South African actor best known for his role as Thabang in the third season of the SABC1 drama series Yizo Yizo, in 2004. He was also the creator of the sitcom Nomzamo, which he also produced with his production company Authentic Images.

He’ll be playing the role of Tiny, MaE’s prison buddy.

Sandile Mahlangu: Actor and singer, Sandile, will be playing the role of Samora Nyandeni

Kwanele Mthethwa: Kwanele is a 25-year-old South African actress best known for portraying Brutus’ girlfriend Phumeza on The Queen, another Mzansi Magic drama.

Other Umbuso cast members include; Zinzi Zungu, Bahumi Mhlongo, Bathabile Mashigo, Kamvelihle Bikitsa, Khojane Morai, Omuhle Gela and many more.

