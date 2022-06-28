Comedy Central Roast: Mpho Popps to throw Khanyi Mbau on the flames

Citizen Reporter

The Comedy Central Roast is back, and this time media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau will be in the hot seat.

Since 2003, the Comedy Central Roast has “honoured” celebrated personalities by making fun of them – often in the most offensive ways imaginable.

It’s considered the most public platform that celebrity friends, media personalities and comedians can go below the belt on the roastee.

Comedian, presenter, television personality and all-round entertainer Mpho Modikoane, aka Mpho Popps, was announced as the roastmaster on Tuesday morning.

Popps and Mbau, who have appeared on screen together before, is an electrifying combination.

Popps is known for his stinging wit and the queen of controversy, Khanyi Mbau, is known for her razor-sharp tongue, so viewers can be assured that there will never be a dull moment.

“This is just one of those career milestones that I couldn’t have imagined happening. Khanyi Mbau is a legend and an entertainment icon. For me to be the chosen one to throw her onto the flames to be roasted is not only historical but legendary as well. As the roastmaster I say, ‘May the thickest skin win’,” Popps said in a statement.

Speaking to The Citizen in June, Mbau said the tone she wants to set for her Comedy Central Roast is to have women let go of their insecurities.

“We carry our baggage so much, it creates fear for us, this is me trying to say to women if I can do this in a room full of strangers all you need to do, is go in the room, is look at yourself and embrace all your insecurities.”

Last week, Comedy Central released a 40 second trailer of what viewers can expect from the roast, and judging by the short snippet, Mbau will have viewers in fits of laughter as she once again proves that she doesn’t care what people think of her.

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau will be recorded as a live event at the Teatro at Montecasino on Thursday, 21 July.

There are limited tickets available for the public to attend. Book your tickets here.

The Roast will broadcast at 9pm CAT on Monday, 8 August on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) and on Showmax.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers. Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele.



