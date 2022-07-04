‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: Meet the 10 farmers looking to find love in season 15

Xanet Scheepers

If you’re a single city girl or a small-town girl looking for love, delete that Tinder app and take a chance on finding love in season 15 of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou.

The popular Afrikaans matchmaker series has produced plenty of happy endings, and they are once again gearing up to prove that you can find love when you least expect it.

kykNET announced the top 10 farmers who will be trying to win the hearts of South Africa’s ladies (and gents) in a statement on Sunday evening.

The 14th season was filled with much laughter and some tears as the farmers went searching for love and women across the country put themselves forward to meet the men who might just have been the men of their dreams.

The Boer Soek ‘n Vrou contestants for 2023 are from six provinces across South Africa, ranging between the age of 26 and 50.

For the metro men looking to make a move to the farm, there is once again one female farmer, Cherié of Herbertsdale, among the top ten farmers chosen to receive letters for season 15.

Here are the top 10 farmers for season 15

Cherié, 34 Herbertsdale, Western Cape, General and small stock farmer

David, 31 Augrabies, Northern Cape, table grapes and citrus farmer

Francois, 50 Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, general and ostrich farmer

Hennie, 35 Moorreesburg, Western Cape, grain and Merino farmer

Kotie, 43 Harrismith, Free State, general, cattle farmer and seed farmer

Louis B, 26 Ottosdal, North-West, cattle and seed farming

Louis M, 26 Mabula-area, Mpumalanga, Game Farmer

Philru, 26 Petrus Steyn, Free State, Cattle farmer

Rampie, 29 Modderrivier, Northern-Cape, game and goat farmer

Riaan, 40 Nigel, Gauteng, seed farmer

How to enter Boer soek ‘n Vrou

Enter on the kykNET website

Call the producers, Wolflight on 079 614 2229

Send an email to boer@wolflightsa.com

Digital entries accompanied by a video, are welcome.

Letters and parcels can be couriered to your chosen farmer at one of the below two addresses:

Boer Soek ‘n Vrou, Postnet 211, Private Bag X15, Somerset West, 7129

11 Coronation Avenue Somerset West, 7130.

Marciel Hopkins will once again be the presenter for season 15 of the popular matchmaker series.

Season 15 will be broadcast on kykNET from January 2023. The series, which consists of 13 episodes, will focus on the five farmers who received the most letters.