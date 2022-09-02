More entertainment on the way as DStv subscribers get Universal+

Kaunda Selisho

From 14 October onwards, DStv subscribers will get to enjoy a huge selection of full boxsets to binge, new shows and movies from popular linear channels under the Universal umbrella when Universal+ goes live.

NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer in partnership with DStv today announced that Universal+ will be available to DStv subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa from 14 October 2022.

According to the Multichoice Group, DStv subscribers will be able to stream thousands of hours of compelling entertainment from platforms like Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal and Telemundo – all in one convenient place.

How to access Universal+ in South Africa

DStv subscribers can access Universal+ in South Africa by visiting Catch Up on the DStv App or connected Explora and selecting Universal+.

“We’re thrilled to launch Universal+ with our long-standing partners DStv, giving their customers a brand-new way to enjoy a vastly expanded catalogue of our best content,” said Lee Raftery, Managing Director Europe, Middle East and Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer.

“From 14 October, the incredible line-up of entertainment available to DStv customers ranges from award-winning original production Celebrity Game Night – which shortly goes back into production for a fourth season – to gripping dramas and Hollywood blockbusters. And, it’s all at no extra cost to a subscription.”

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer top entertainment to our DStv customers, and the addition of Universal+ aims to do just that. We are excited to bring the best of international content and the widest possible choice of great shows to satisfy all our viewers,” added Simon Camerer, Chief Operating Officer at MultiChoice South Africa.

Universal+ is already available in Spain, Brazil, Latin America and India.

