House of Zwide ropes in Warren Masemola’s star power

eTV soapie House of Zwide has brought beloved South African actor Warren Masemola on board in the role of Funani’s greatest rival.

Now that the storyline between the show’s lead Funani (Vusi Kunene) and his wife Faith (Winnie Ntshaba) has reached some sort of resolution, House of Zwide producers are throwing another spanner in the works for Funani in the form of Alex Khadzi (Warren Masemola).

On Monday, 19 September, Warren Masemola and the legendary Vusi Kunene will work together for the first time on South African television, according to eTV.

His new character is simply described as “a design genius.”

“Much like his character, his creations are colourful, provocative, and eye-catching. In our world, Alex is part of that new crop of young, bold South African designers who are starting to make a name for themselves internationally,” explained eTV.

“Alex is a high-flier, and his biggest achievements include featuring on the Forbes’ “30 under 30” as well as winning the coveted LVMH Prize for young designers. But don’t let the charm and bright outfits fool you, Alex has a heart of darkness.”

The character is fuelled by a deep hatred for Funani, and this has him dead set on wiping House of Zwide off the face of the earth.

“But first, he wants to bring Funani to his knees…” eTV ominously concludes.

Who is Warren Masemola?

The 39-year-old actor is ​​popularly known for portraying Lentswe Mokethi on the soap opera Scandal!

He has also played the roles of Thoko Chanel on SABC1 sitcom Ses’Top La, Oupa on The River and Thabang on The Republic.

His work ethic and the versatility of the roles he has played have won both fans and industry peers over and as such, he is often a shoe-in to win in most categories he is nominated in at awards shows.

