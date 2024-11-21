‘It was sombre and heavy’ – Katleho Mabote on the ‘Youngins’ fire scene

Katleho is the latest addition to the show...

The first three episodes of Youngins Season 2 aired on 9 November. Pictures: Supplied

Last week’s Youngins dramatic cliffhanger left viewers on the edge of their seats after a tragic event turned the boys’ dorm into a crime scene, with Tokollo’s fate, played by newcomer Katleho Mabote, hanging by a thread.

Mabote is the latest addition to Showmax‘s award-winning teen drama, joining the cast in its second season, which premiered on Friday, 9 November.

On his debut, Tokollo quickly blended in with the Olifants Five—Amo, Khaya, Mahlatse, Buhle, and Tumelo.

Things took a tragic turn when the group’s reckless experiment with cannabis-infused gummy sweets ended in disaster.

A fire broke out in Tumelo and Mahlatse’s dorm room after it appeared Mahlatse had left the hot plate on after cooking the gummies.

Katleho Mabote: ‘It was sombre and heavy’

Speaking about the episode, Mabote said it was an emotional scene, adding that the weight of the storyline resonated deeply with everyone involved.

“The atmosphere was sombre and heavy. It was an emotional scene that resonated deeply and felt close to my heart. It felt real and brought some cast and crew members into a state of genuine grief.”

He said the show’s second season is a must-watch as it explores trauma and the hidden struggles faced by students.

“Season 2 is worth watching because it dives deeper into how trauma affects students. Despite the laughter and camaraderie, it reveals the underlying struggles they face, such as using smoking as a coping mechanism.

“It also highlights the importance of speaking up against inappropriate behaviour and reassures students that they’ll be protected if they do. Youngins combines education and entertainment, making it both impactful and enjoyable for its audience.”

Speaking about joining the show in its second season, Mabote said building chemistry with the Olifants Five cast members came naturally.

“We clicked right away, like long-time friends. We didn’t struggle to connect, which made working together a joy.

“The hardest part was saying goodbye after my scenes wrapped, as we had built such a great bond on and off set.”

