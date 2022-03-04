How plant-based diets can lighten the load of obesity

Sponsored

The 4th of March 2022 marks World Obesity Day. Given the numbers, it’s no wonder the global theme is a call for everyone to act.

Over 800 million people around the world currently live with obesity, with millions more at risk – and childhood obesity is expected to rise by 60% over the next decade, reaching 250 million by 2030.

Obesity affects everyone

Importantly, says Discovery Vitality dietitian Terry Harris, we should not dismiss the problem of obesity if we don’t personally struggle with our weight, because, in one way or another, obesity affects us all.

The medical consequence of obesity is estimated to cost over $1 trillion by 2025, globally – and the burden of obesity falls on all kinds of stakeholders.

“Individuals and families are negatively affected by lower longevity, poorer quality of life and higher household expenses.

“Insurers contend with higher claims and society as a whole experiences lower presenteeism, higher absenteeism and higher disability costs.

Can eating more plants save the world?

“The good news is that there’s incredibly strong evidence that links an increased intake of vegetables and fruit to the reduced risk of lifestyle diseases, including obesity-linked diseases,” says Harris.

“So one way we can all make a difference is by considering the planetary health diet, which focuses on consuming more whole, plant foods and far less meat and highly processed foods.”

“A plant-based approach to eating is becoming increasingly popular as evidence for the health benefits of such diets stack up, and as more people seek environmentally sustainable alternatives to animal proteins,” she says.

Data supporting the planetary health diet claims “the universal adoption of a planetary health diet would help avoid severe environmental degradation and prevent approximately 11 million human deaths annually.”

The latest EAT-Lancet report concluded that this data is “both sufficient and strong enough to warrant immediate action.” The report goes on to state:

“Food will be a defining issue of the 21st century. The Commission shows that feeding 10 billion people a healthy diet within safe planetary boundaries for food production by 2050 is both possible and necessary.”

The proof is in the (fruit) pudding

“With plant-based menus and foods becoming more common, tasty and accessible both in grocery stores and at restaurants, planning and normalising plant-based meals every day is a single step we can all take to transform our own and our family’s health,” says Harris.

“Chances are, by doing so, you’ll see and feel the proof not just in your body, but also on your wallet. At Discovery, we see the evidence play out clearly in our data.

“Vitality members earn Vitality points and get cash back on healthy food items they purchase at Pick n Pay and Woolworths, and our data shows that the bigger these rewards and the more Vitality points our members earn, the more healthy foods they buy.”

By encouraging members to improve their baskets, the Vitality HealthyFood benefit can also be effective in helping them improve their weight.

“Our analysis shows that purchasing just one more food item a week within each of the healthy categories of dairy, fats and oils, fruit, vegetables, protein-rich foods and legumes, as well as just one less food item a week within each of the unhealthy categories of processed meats, convenience meals, confectionery, and sugary drinks, can result in a 3kg weight loss over a year”.

How Discovery Vitality members improve their baskets and weight

How can we act to make a difference today?

So, what can each South African do this World Obesity Day to reduce the impact of obesity, we asked.

Harris endorses these ‘Have these five’ and ‘Give these a miss’ when deciding what to eat every day:

5 every day 5 give a miss

Vegetables and fruit: A portion of veg is two hands, cupped together and a fruit portion is one cupped hand.



Have at least 5 veg and fruit portions a day.



Beans, chickpeas or lentils: Eat a fist-sized amount a day.



Nuts and seeds: Have a cupped hand’s worth a day.



Wholegrains: Eat a fist-sized amount of oats, brown rice, quinoa, bulgur wheat or stampkoring (pearled whole wheat) at each meal.



Water: Have water that’s plain, sparkling, or infused with fresh fruit or herbs. Drink according to thirst. Sugary drinks: fruit juice, fizzy drinks and sugar added to tea and coffee.



Processed meats: sausages, cold meats such as salami and ham, bacon and biltong.



Salty snacks: Crisps and savoury crackers.



Sugary foods: Biscuits, sweets, cake, ice cream, chocolate and sweetened breakfast cereals.



Deep-fried highly processed foods: pies, fish fingers, chicken nuggets and burgers.

She concludes, “Consuming plant-based foods is no longer an approach solely for fervent animal-lovers or environmentalists.

“It’s something every one of us can – and should – aspire to, and Vitality makes it easy because our HealthyFood range aligns closely with the planetary health diet.

“So, give whole-food, plant-based diets a try – even if it’s just a few times a week. Every meal can make a difference!”

Source: Adapted from the research organisation Blue Zones.

