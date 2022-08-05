The entry-level smartphone guide: Top features for the pocket-friendly HUAWEI nova Y70

Sponsored

The best feature of the HUAWEI nova Y70 is the big battery size. The 6000mAh battery can power the device for 3 days after one full charge. Whether travelling, gaming or watching shows on the HUAWEI nova Y70, the long-lasting battery enables you to do everything you love, without worry. The HUAWEI nova Y70 quickly charges up with the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge. Plug it in for 10 minutes and you will have enough power to enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 also gives you an immersive visual experience with the expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. Images, videos and games will look vivid and mesmerising on its screen. The narrow bezels and small notch in the middle are stylish and give the device a high screen to body ratio of 90.26%. Thanks to smart dimming technology, the display can automatically adjust the screen brightness according to ambient light, providing a comfortable viewing experience.

If you are looking for a smartphone with great cameras to improve your creativity, then the HUAWEI nova Y70’s AI Triple Camera is all you need. It features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it allows for more light when shooting, resulting in crisp-looking photos. Coupled with the optimised Huawei algorithms, the HUAWEI nova Y70 greatly enhances the quality of images. The Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera helps you easily fit numerous people in a frame and capture magnificent landscapes and architecture. The 2MP Depth Camera works with an innovative algorithm to blur the background allowing your subject to stand out.

Huawei’s AI Beauty algorithm captures selfies in crisp detail, with a natural beautifying effect and intelligently improves issues like image sharpness, and digital noise to preserve details in your selfies.

The storage is sufficient to store all your favourite TV shows, songs and movies. In case you want more, you can always expand the storage up to 512GB using a MicroSD card. The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download wide ranges of high-quality apps.

The 6000mAh battery with 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, the immersive 6.75 inches HUAWEI FullView Display, and the great set of cameras, make the HUAWEI nova Y70 one of the best phones you can get at an inexpensive price of R3 999. If you are looking for a smartphone that meets all your expectations, get the HUAWEI nova Y70 from the HUAWEI online store, and receive a HUAWEI Bluetooth headset valued at R699 each, from 1 August to 31 October 2022, limited stock available.