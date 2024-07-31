Beige and blah: SA’s Olympic uniforms miss the mark

“And here we are looking like a bunch of interns from FNB.”

The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games is a spectacular event, offering a unique opportunity (besides the closing ceremony) for athletes from every country to come together in one location and showcase their national Olympic attire. This year’s theme was nautical, with the ceremony held on more than 80 boats along the Seine.

However, South Africa’s uniforms for the 2024 Olympics have sparked quite a bit of debate. Critics argue that the designs fall short of expectations, with some describing them as uninspired or lacking in creativity. There’s a sense that the uniforms don’t effectively represent South Africa’s rich cultural heritage or the vibrant spirit of its athletes.

As the group sailed by, viewers could only see their beige blazers and white tops. For the women this was paired with dark green pants, while the men stepped out in black pants.

SA Olympic threads get roasted

Mzansi took to social media to express their thoughts on the look, and it appears that most people were disappointed.

South African musician Bouwer Bosch posted a video on TikTok saying, “I think we should address the elephant in the room — the South African Olympic team’s outfit this year. I don’t even know where to start.”

Bosch goes on to compare the uniform with those of the Spanish, Taiwanese, Haititian and Mongolian’s teams’ attire. Showing a picture of the South Africans, he said, “And here we are looking like a bunch of interns from FNB,” says Bosch. “This is not a jab at the team, they don’t have a say in making these things.”

He went on to suggest that the “Olympics department” should use the design application Canva. “Do you know how many African templates you get on Canva? We are from South Africa, why don’t we lean into it like crazy?” Bosch asked.

He then pointed out how many great designers South Africa has, naming a few like Karabo Poppi, Maxhosa, and Gert-Johan Coetzee.

On X, users also didn’t tread lightly with their comments: “The Olympics opening ceremony 2024 uniforms for South Africa were so disappointing. We have so much culture and fantastic local artists. Such a missed opportunity,” one said.

Another commented: “Not going to comment on the design, as it’s a matter of individual taste, and I am proud of our @OfficialTeamRSA. But, other than the inside lining of the jacket, is there anything that the @Olympics outfit says about South Africa?

“@GaytonMcK I really don’t know who is designing or even approving the attire for the Olympics SA teams, but it’s bad, it has been for years, for a country with so much talented designers, this is disappointing,” another user complained to Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The hidden lining

It’s a real shame that people didn’t get to see the inside of the blazers. The lining was truly a standout feature, boasting a vibrant print inspired by the colours of the South African flag.

This inner design was far more striking and lively compared to the more boring exterior, showcasing a bold and creative contrast that would have impressed anyone who caught a glimpse.

The opening ceremony outfits and the sporting kits were all designed by Mr Price Sport.

