Melania Trump keeps it classy (and a little mysterious) at US presidential inauguration

Her look was a big change from her light blue Ralph Lauren outfit back in 2017, which gave serious Jackie Kennedy vibes.

Melania Trump’s elegant and confident outfits showed she knew how to make a statement without saying a word. Picture: Angelina Katsanis / POOL / AFP

First Lady Melania Trump wowed the crowd at the US presidential inauguration in Washington with a simple, classy, and oh-so-stylish look.

For Donald Trump’s second inauguration as president of the United States on Monday, she wore a navy double-breasted coat and skirt by New York designer Adam Lippes and a cream blouse. It wasn’t one of the big-name designer outfits she’s known for and felt more down-to-earth, highlighting fresh American talent.

Her black leather gloves and navy suede heels were the icing on the cake – a little extra polish for a very polished day.

US President Donald Trump kisses his wife, Melania after he was sworn in. Picture: Julia Demaree / POOL / AFP

But let’s talk about the hat. A wide-brimmed navy number by Eric Javits with a white stripe around the crown. It was bold and chic, and it had everyone buzzing. The hat gave her a bit of mystery, and she pulled it off.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk the inaugural parade route in Washington, DC, on 20 January 2017. Picture: Jim Watson / AFP

This look was a big change from her light blue Ralph Lauren outfit back in 2017, which gave serious Jackie Kennedy vibes. This time, she went for something modern and unique – classic but still her style.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Liberty inaugural ball in Washington, DC. Picture: Jim Watson / AFP

Melania brings Hollywood glam to inaugural balls

For the series of inaugural balls, Melania wore a strapless black-and-white gown with “modern classic” written all over it. The dress hugged her figure with a fitted bodice and flowed into a dramatic skirt, giving her a look that was part old-school Hollywood, part high-fashion runway. And that choker necklace? It was bold, chic, and a little bit edgy. It tied the whole look together.

All in all, Melania nailed it. Her elegant and confident outfits showed she knew how to make a statement without saying a word.

