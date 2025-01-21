Fashion And Beauty

Melania Trump keeps it classy (and a little mysterious) at US presidential inauguration

Her look was a big change from her light blue Ralph Lauren outfit back in 2017, which gave serious Jackie Kennedy vibes.

Melania Trump's elegant and confident outfits showed she knew how to make a statement without saying a word.

First Lady Melania Trump wowed the crowd at the US presidential inauguration in Washington with a simple, classy, and oh-so-stylish look.

For Donald Trump’s second inauguration as president of the United States on Monday, she wore a navy double-breasted coat and skirt by New York designer Adam Lippes and a cream blouse. It wasn’t one of the big-name designer outfits she’s known for and felt more down-to-earth, highlighting fresh American talent.

Her black leather gloves and navy suede heels were the icing on the cake – a little extra polish for a very polished day.

US President Donald Trump kisses his wife, Melania after he was sworn in.

But let’s talk about the hat. A wide-brimmed navy number by Eric Javits with a white stripe around the crown. It was bold and chic, and it had everyone buzzing. The hat gave her a bit of mystery, and she pulled it off.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk the inaugural parade route in Washington, DC, on 20 January 2017.

This look was a big change from her light blue Ralph Lauren outfit back in 2017, which gave serious Jackie Kennedy vibes. This time, she went for something modern and unique – classic but still her style.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Liberty inaugural ball in Washington, DC.

Melania brings Hollywood glam to inaugural balls

For the series of inaugural balls, Melania wore a strapless black-and-white gown with “modern classic” written all over it. The dress hugged her figure with a fitted bodice and flowed into a dramatic skirt, giving her a look that was part old-school Hollywood, part high-fashion runway. And that choker necklace? It was bold, chic, and a little bit edgy. It tied the whole look together.

All in all, Melania nailed it. Her elegant and confident outfits showed she knew how to make a statement without saying a word.

