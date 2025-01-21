Melania Trump keeps it classy (and a little mysterious) at US presidential inauguration
Melania Trump’s elegant and confident outfits showed she knew how to make a statement without saying a word. Picture: Angelina Katsanis / POOL / AFP
First Lady Melania Trump wowed the crowd at the US presidential inauguration in Washington with a simple, classy, and oh-so-stylish look.
For Donald Trump’s second inauguration as president of the United States on Monday, she wore a navy double-breasted coat and skirt by New York designer Adam Lippes and a cream blouse. It wasn’t one of the big-name designer outfits she’s known for and felt more down-to-earth, highlighting fresh American talent.
Her black leather gloves and navy suede heels were the icing on the cake – a little extra polish for a very polished day.
But let’s talk about the hat. A wide-brimmed navy number by Eric Javits with a white stripe around the crown. It was bold and chic, and it had everyone buzzing. The hat gave her a bit of mystery, and she pulled it off.
This look was a big change from her light blue Ralph Lauren outfit back in 2017, which gave serious Jackie Kennedy vibes. This time, she went for something modern and unique – classic but still her style.
Melania brings Hollywood glam to inaugural balls
For the series of inaugural balls, Melania wore a strapless black-and-white gown with “modern classic” written all over it. The dress hugged her figure with a fitted bodice and flowed into a dramatic skirt, giving her a look that was part old-school Hollywood, part high-fashion runway. And that choker necklace? It was bold, chic, and a little bit edgy. It tied the whole look together.
All in all, Melania nailed it. Her elegant and confident outfits showed she knew how to make a statement without saying a word.
