2 minute read
15 Aug 2021
10:00 am

Sunday lunch: Hearty beef stew with dumplings

A proudly South African beef stew recipe with dumplings and extra love from seven colours, great for a lazy Sunday.

Beef stew with dumplings and seven colours. Picture: Supplied

Food straight from the heart. When the days get cold nothing is better than a warm hearty meal. This proudly South African beef stew with dumplings is also inspired by another beloved meal- seven colours.

The tenderness of the meat in beef stews and vegetables are cooked in a thick sauce for a period of time is exactly what the doctor ordered. This stew is especially great for the late winter weather.

A beef stew with dumplings recipe courtesy of Miss SA 2021 top 30 finalists Andile Mabuko.

Beef stew with dumplings recipe

Ingredients

  • 1kg stewing beef, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, chopped
  • 1 tomato, diced
  • 2 beef stock cubes
  • 4 carrots, sliced
  • 1 cup of sweetcorn
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp BBQ spice
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Add oil to a large pan and over a medium to high heat, sauté onion, peppers and garlic until soft
  2. Add the beef and fry till brown, stirring to coat with the onion, peppers and garlic
  3. Once beef has browned, add all the spices, the diced tomato, the 2 beef stock cubes and a cup of hot water
  4. Reduce the heat, pop the lid on the pan and cook for 1 hour
  5. Then add the sweetcorn and carrots and cook for a further 15 minutes
  6. Add salt and pepper to taste before plating and serving hot with your favourite vegetables or a salad.

Sibongile Mazibuko’s Steamed Bread

Steamed bread/ dumplings. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 4 cups of flour
  • 1 pack of yeast
  • 2 tbsp of sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 500ml lukewarm water
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • ¼ cup sweetcorn

Method

  1. Add all the dry ingredients to a large bowl and mix well.
  2. Stir in the butter and then gradually add water and mix with your hands until a dough forms (the dough should not be sticky or dry).
  3. Place the dough in a clean steel bowl, cover with a cloth and put it in a warm area for 45 minutes to prove.
  4. After 45 minutes the dough should have risen twice its initial size
  5. Pound it down and then add the sweetcorn and mix well.
  6. Form a ball with the dough and place in a steel bowl pre-greased with butter or oil
  7. Place the bowl in a pot half-filled with boiling water, making sure the water does not rise above the bowl
  8. Steam for 45 minutes before removing bread and serving hot with the beef stew.

