Sunday lunch: Hearty beef stew with dumplings

Citizen reporter

Food straight from the heart. When the days get cold nothing is better than a warm hearty meal. This proudly South African beef stew with dumplings is also inspired by another beloved meal- seven colours.

The tenderness of the meat in beef stews and vegetables are cooked in a thick sauce for a period of time is exactly what the doctor ordered. This stew is especially great for the late winter weather.

A beef stew with dumplings recipe courtesy of Miss SA 2021 top 30 finalists Andile Mabuko.

Beef stew with dumplings recipe

Ingredients

1kg stewing beef, cut into bite-size pieces

1 onion, chopped

1 tbsp oil

2 bell peppers, chopped

1 large garlic clove, chopped

1 tomato, diced

2 beef stock cubes

4 carrots, sliced

1 cup of sweetcorn

2 bay leaves

1 tsp BBQ spice

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Beef stir fry with rice

Method



Add oil to a large pan and over a medium to high heat, sauté onion, peppers and garlic until soft Add the beef and fry till brown, stirring to coat with the onion, peppers and garlic Once beef has browned, add all the spices, the diced tomato, the 2 beef stock cubes and a cup of hot water Reduce the heat, pop the lid on the pan and cook for 1 hour Then add the sweetcorn and carrots and cook for a further 15 minutes Add salt and pepper to taste before plating and serving hot with your favourite vegetables or a salad.

Sibongile Mazibuko’s Steamed Bread

Steamed bread/ dumplings. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 cups of flour

1 pack of yeast

2 tbsp of sugar

1 tsp salt

500ml lukewarm water

2 tbsp melted butter

¼ cup sweetcorn

Method