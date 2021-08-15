Sunday lunch: Hearty beef stew with dumplings

Food straight from the heart. When the days get cold nothing is better than a warm hearty meal. This proudly South African beef stew with dumplings is also inspired by another beloved meal- seven colours.
The tenderness of the meat in beef stews and vegetables are cooked in a thick sauce for a period of time is exactly what the doctor ordered. This stew is especially great for the late winter weather.
A beef stew with dumplings recipe courtesy of Miss SA 2021 top 30 finalists Andile Mabuko.
Beef stew with dumplings recipe
Ingredients
- 1kg stewing beef, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 1 large garlic clove, chopped
- 1 tomato, diced
- 2 beef stock cubes
- 4 carrots, sliced
- 1 cup of sweetcorn
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp BBQ spice
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt and pepper to taste
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Beef stir fry with rice
Method
- Add oil to a large pan and over a medium to high heat, sauté onion, peppers and garlic until soft
- Add the beef and fry till brown, stirring to coat with the onion, peppers and garlic
- Once beef has browned, add all the spices, the diced tomato, the 2 beef stock cubes and a cup of hot water
- Reduce the heat, pop the lid on the pan and cook for 1 hour
- Then add the sweetcorn and carrots and cook for a further 15 minutes
- Add salt and pepper to taste before plating and serving hot with your favourite vegetables or a salad.
Sibongile Mazibuko’s Steamed Bread
Ingredients
- 4 cups of flour
- 1 pack of yeast
- 2 tbsp of sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 500ml lukewarm water
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- ¼ cup sweetcorn
Method
- Add all the dry ingredients to a large bowl and mix well.
- Stir in the butter and then gradually add water and mix with your hands until a dough forms (the dough should not be sticky or dry).
- Place the dough in a clean steel bowl, cover with a cloth and put it in a warm area for 45 minutes to prove.
- After 45 minutes the dough should have risen twice its initial size
- Pound it down and then add the sweetcorn and mix well.
- Form a ball with the dough and place in a steel bowl pre-greased with butter or oil
- Place the bowl in a pot half-filled with boiling water, making sure the water does not rise above the bowl
- Steam for 45 minutes before removing bread and serving hot with the beef stew.