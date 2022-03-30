6 Healthy Easter treat recipes that taste better than chocolate bunnies

Citizen Reporter

Cut down on sugar this Easter with these healthy treat recipes from wellness and nutrition experts.

1. Megan Bosman’s healthy chocolate mousse

Nutritionist Megan Bosman loves this creamy chocolate mousse, because it’s not only decadent, but healthy too. It is sugar-free and dairy-free and suitable for vegans and diabetics. Adding fresh fruit and nuts can create a beautiful display and make it more exciting for children and guests.

You will need

1 cup coconut cream

3 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp xylitol

½ tsp organic vanilla extract

Method

Whisk all the ingredients together. Place in the fridge for at least an hour to set. Serve with fresh fruit

2. Megan Bosman’s raw date ‘Easter eggs’

You will need

1 cup pitted dates

½ cup walnuts or macadamia nuts

½ cup almonds

½ cup desiccated coconut

¼ cup sunflower seeds

2 tbsp raw cocoa

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp raw honey

¼ cup water

½ cup rolled oats

¼ cup cocoa powder (for rolling the balls in at the end)

Method

Place the dates, nuts, coconut, seeds, cocoa, cinnamon and salt in a food processor and pulse until well chopped. Add the honey, water and rolled oats and pulse for another 30 seconds. Take tablespoons full of the mixture and roll them into balls (or shape like eggs). Roll them in the cocoa powder. Place them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before serving.

3. Desi Horsman’s chocolate truffles

Kids will love these rich chocolate truffles, says wellness coach Desi Horsman.

You will need

12 dates, soak in water for an hour to soften if not fresh

½ cup coconut flakes

½ cup nuts of your choice

2 tablespoons nut butter of your choice

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Method

Blend all the ingredients together. Shape into balls and place in the fridge.

4. Desi Horsman’s easy chocolate dipping sauce

Try dipping whole strawberries, grapes, or banana slices into this melted chocolate for a delicious, yet healthy treat around the Easter table.

You will need

⅓ cup raw cacao powder

¼ cup melted coconut oil

Stevia or xylitol

Method

Blend the raw cacao powder with the melted coconut oil. Add xylitol or stevia to taste, and adjust the ingredients if necessary to achieve the desired consistency. Xylitol can be pulverised in the blender for a finer consistency.

5. Desi Horsman’s chocolate chip cookies

This is a healthy version of a popular favourite. Enjoy them with tea on Easter morning.

You will need

1½ cups almond flour or coconut flour

¼ cup ground flax seed

½ cup xylitol

¼ tsp sea salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup coconut oil warmed

2 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla

½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

½ cup chocolate chips, 70% cocoa or higher

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Combine the dry ingredients in a food processor. Add wet ingredients until a dough forms. Mix in chocolate chips and shape as desired. Place the cookies on a baking tray and bake for about 10 minutes.

6. Derryn Brown’s sweet potato brownies

CrossFit coach, personal trainer and mom Derryn Brown loves treating her kids to these healthy chocolate brownies.

You will need:

For the brownies

2 medium-sized orange-fleshed sweet potatoes

12 Medjool dates, pitted

100g ground almonds

100g gluten-free oats

2 tbsp melted coconut oil

6 tbsp raw cacao or cocoa powder

6 tbsp pure maple syrup

For the icing

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

2 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder

2 tbsp almond butter

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Peel the sweet potatoes, cut them into chunks and steam them for about 20 minutes until they’re soft. Add them to a food processor with the pitted dates. Put the remaining ingredients into a bowl stir well then add the sweet potato and date mix. Stir well again. Place into a lined baking dish and bake for about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove the tray and allow to cool for 10 minutes. While the brownies are cooling, make the icing by simply melting all the ingredients together then place in the freezer for 30 minutes to firm up. Remove the brownies from the tray and leave them for another few minutes to cool before cutting them into squares. Spread the icing on top and enjoy.

First published on all4women.co.za by Living And Loving Staff