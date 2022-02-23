Recipe of the day: Toasted doughnut cinnamon ice cream sandwiches

Citizen Reporter

This doughnut, toasted cinnamon ice cream sandwich recipe is for people who have a sweet tooth but are far too lazy to recreate their desserts from scratch.

This recipe makes use of store bought doughnuts, as well as store bought ice cream, and is super quick and easy to make.

Enjoy these ice cream sandwiches as a midday snack, or as dessert after dinner tonight.

We have also added an ice cream sandwich recipe for the cooks and bakers who love to make their own dessert components and recreate their recipes from scratch.

Toasted doughnut cinnamon ice cream sandwiches

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, toasted

3 cups vanilla ice cream, softened

150ml thickened cream

150g dark chocolate, finely chopped

12 cinnamon doughnuts

Instructions

In a bowl, stir cinnamon through ice cream and freeze until firm. To make the chocolate ganache, place cream in a saucepan over high heat and bring to just below the boil. Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl, pour over hot cream, cover and stand for 2 minutes. Uncover and stir until melted. Cover and chill for 2 hours or until thickened. Stir until smooth. Meanwhile, preheat a sandwich press. In batches, place doughnuts in sandwich press, lower the lid and cook for 1-2 minutes or until dark golden. Repeat with remaining doughnuts. Stand until completely cooled. Spread chocolate ganache on 1 side of each doughnut. Top ganache side of half the doughnuts with a scoop of ice cream, top with remaining doughnuts, ganache side down, and serve immediately

This recipe was found on delicious.com.au

Original ice cream sandwiches

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups chocolate chips

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 cups home-style vanilla ice cream

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 176°C. Line two rimmed baking sheets with foil and spray generously with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a large microwavable bowl, melt the butter and chocolate chips, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. Let cool slightly. Whisk in the sugar then the eggs and vanilla until well combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add to the chocolate mixture, stirring until thick and smooth. Divide the dough in half and press each half into the bottom of the prepared baking sheets. The dough should be thin and cover the bottom of the pan completely. Bake for 10 minutes, rotating the sheets half way through. Let the baking sheets cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes and then put them in the freezer for an additional 15 minutes. Meanwhile, beat the ice cream on low speed in an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until smooth. Stir in the chocolate chips. Once the cookie sheets have frozen for 15 minutes, remove and spread one cookie completely and evenly with the ice cream. Lift the other cookie from the pan with the sides of the foil. Flip the cookie over onto the ice cream layer of the other cookie sheet and press down gently. Remove the foil from the cookie that is now the top layer. Tent the cookie sheet with another piece of foil and return to the freezer for at least 2 hours. To cut the ice cream sandwiches, lift them from the cookie sheet with the foil and place on a flat work surface. With a sharp knife, cut into rectangles. You should get 21 ice cream sandwiches total. Serve immediately or wrap each sandwich tightly with plastic wrap and return to the freezer until ready to serve.

This recipe was found on thebakermama.com