Recipe of the day: Quick and easy bacon jam recipe

Who said jam can only be made from fruit?

If you love adding bacon to your dishes, this easy bacon jam recipe will take your tastebuds on a whole different journey.

Easy bacon jam recipe

Ingredients:

500g thick bacon cut into small chunks

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup brown sugar

Method:

Cook the bacon:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon in two batches so as not to crowd the pan. (If your pan is large enough, it’s fine to cook all the bacon at once.) Stir occasionally, until the fat is rendered and the bacon is browned, but not burned or overly crispy. Scoop out the first batch of cooked bacon with a slotted spoon, and drain it on a paper towel-lined plate. Cook the remaining batch. This should take about 25 to 30 minutes total for both batches.

Cook the onions and garlic:

Drain all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pan. You can eyeball it. Add all the bacon back to the skillet. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and cook until the onions are translucent, about 6 minutes.

Reduce the jam:

Add the vinegar and brown sugar to the skillet, and bring to a boil. Cook stirring and scraping up browned bits from the skillet for 2 minutes Reduce the heat to medium low, and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the liquid turns syrupy and almost completely evaporates—this should take about 30 minutes.

Store and reheat if needed:

Use immediately, or spoon it into an airtight jar and refrigerate for up to four weeks. Serve warm. To reheat, zap it in the microwave for about 45 seconds or warm it in a small saucepan on the stove over medium heat, stirring occasionally until heated through, about 10 minutes.

This recipe was found on simplyrecipes.com.

How to use bacon jam

Bacon jam pairs really well with burgers or grilled cheese sandwiches.

You can also use it as a biscuit topper for your cheese platter or even spread it on your home-made pizza as a base.