Recipe of the day: How to cook a smoked and glazed eisbein

When seeking to make the perfect eisbein, the first step is to get the correct piece of meat from the pig’s leg which is neither the ham nor the ankle, but the piece in-between.

Another secret to creating an amazing smoked and glazed eisbein is to ensure that you give the meat enough time to cook thoroughly to produce a tender eisbein which has soft skin which will later be crisped by the delicious glaze.

We have also added a garlic butter roast potatoes recipe which goes exceptionally well as a side dish that is accompanied by your eisbein.

How to cook eisbein

Delicious smoked ang glazed eisbein. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3-4 shanks of pork, cured and smoked

1 onion, quartered

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 sprigs of fresh celery

2 bay leafs

Water to cover the shanks of pork

For the glazing

500ml of the eisbein cooking liquid

30ml tomato sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

60ml Turkish Fig Balsamic Reduction

Instructions

Place the pork shanks into a large pot, add the rest of the ingredients, and put in enough water to fully cover the pork shanks. Bring it to a boil and then reduce heat and allow it to simmer for about 1⁄2 to 2 hours, the meat must be tender and the skin soft. Remove them from the pot and pat dry with a cloth, score the skin diagonally with a sharp knife, and salt the skin well. Add the well-mixed glaze over the meat. Place under a hot grill allowing the skin to crispen, keep an eye on them and turn to crispen the entire outside, keep on glazing until the meat is crisp.

Garlic butter roast potatoes

Garlic butter roast potatoes. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g potatoes, washed and cut into cubes (leave skins on)

3 tablespoons olive oil, or any oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, largely chopped

2 whole sprigs of thyme, stems removed

1 tablespoon vegan butter, melted

Instructions

preheat oven to 230°C. Chop all your ingredients. Be sure to chop your garlic into large pieces. In a bowl, add your potato pieces. Add in the olive oil, then add in salt, ground black pepper and garlic. Hold on to the bowl and hand toss the ingredients in the bowl together to coat, then lightly using a wooden spoon, mix all the ingredients together. Pour everything onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat and sprinkle the thyme on top. Don’t overcrowd the cookie sheet. Pour the melted butter over the potatoes. Bake for 30-35 minutes, stirring midway until potatoes are golden brown. Serve with your eisbein and enjoy!

