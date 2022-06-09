Recipe of the day: Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad

Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad is extremely filling, and has the perfect balance of delicious fresh vegetables and protein.
If you are on a strict diet, then consider enjoying this mouthwatering salad without the homemade garlic ranch dressing.
You can also serve this cobb salad as a delicious side at your lunch or dinner parties.
Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 teaspoons Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- 2 to 4 large eggs
- Neutral oil, for frying
- 4 small blue corn tortillas, cut into strips (or store-bought chips)
- Kosher salt
- 250g sliced bacon
- 3 heads Little Gem lettuce, torn
- 1 packet cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 2 cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 60ml blue cheese
- Freshly sliced chives
For the garlic ranch dressing
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- Pinch garlic powder
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Cauliflower and caramelised onion lasagna
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together Lawry’s salt, garlic powder, chili powder, cayenne, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Rub all over chicken and let sit for 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 204 degrees C.
- Place chicken on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet and brush with BBQ sauce. Bake until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 73 degrees C, 25 to 30 minutes. Let rest, then slice.
- Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling water, cook eggs for 10 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath. Once cool, peel and cut into quarters.
- Wipe out and dry pot completely. Heat oil over medium heat until it bubbles up when you drop in a tortilla strip. Fry tortilla strips until golden, 1 minute. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add bacon. Stir occasionally until curly and crispy, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then crumble.
- Meanwhile, make the garlicky ranch: Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, and eggs on a platter. Top with bacon, blue cheese, and chicken. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with chives, tortilla strips, and more pepper.
This recipe was found on delish.com