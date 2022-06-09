Recipe of the day: Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad

Citizen Reporter

Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad is extremely filling, and has the perfect balance of delicious fresh vegetables and protein.

If you are on a strict diet, then consider enjoying this mouthwatering salad without the homemade garlic ranch dressing.

You can also serve this cobb salad as a delicious side at your lunch or dinner parties.

Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad

Snoop Dogg’s BBQ chicken cobb salad. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the salad

2 teaspoons Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup BBQ sauce

2 to 4 large eggs

Neutral oil, for frying

4 small blue corn tortillas, cut into strips (or store-bought chips)

Kosher salt

250g sliced bacon

3 heads Little Gem lettuce, torn

1 packet cherry tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, sliced

2 cucumbers, thinly sliced

60ml blue cheese

Freshly sliced chives

For the garlic ranch dressing

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon white vinegar

Pinch garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together Lawry’s salt, garlic powder, chili powder, cayenne, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Rub all over chicken and let sit for 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 204 degrees C. Place chicken on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet and brush with BBQ sauce. Bake until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 73 degrees C, 25 to 30 minutes. Let rest, then slice. Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling water, cook eggs for 10 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath. Once cool, peel and cut into quarters. Wipe out and dry pot completely. Heat oil over medium heat until it bubbles up when you drop in a tortilla strip. Fry tortilla strips until golden, 1 minute. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add bacon. Stir occasionally until curly and crispy, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then crumble. Meanwhile, make the garlicky ranch: Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper. Arrange lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, and eggs on a platter. Top with bacon, blue cheese, and chicken. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with chives, tortilla strips, and more pepper.

This recipe was found on delish.com