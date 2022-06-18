Enjoy this bacon and banana fudge to celebrate International Fudge Day

Citizen Reporter

Each year on 16 June, people across the world celebrate the decadent and simple “caramel” treat otherwise known as fudge.

To celebrate International Fudge Day, recreate and indulge in this sweet and savory bacon and banana fudge recipe.

Make a larger batch of this delicious recipe so you can gift your loved ones with some fudge to further celebrate International Fudge Day.

Bacon and banana fudge

Sweet and savory bacon and banana fudge. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

450g caster sugar

400ml double cream

50g butter

1 tablespoon glucose syrup

1 tablespoon mashed banana

2 rashers streaky bacon, grilled until crispy then shredded

Instructions

Line a 19 x 9 x 6cm loaf tin with baking paper. Tip the sugar, cream, butter and glucose syrup into a medium saucepan and heat to dissolve the sugar and melt the butter, stirring constantly. Once dissolved, increase the heat and bring the syrup to a steady boil. Keep bubbling, stirring occasionally to stop the sugar from catching, until the mixture reaches the soft-ball stage (whereby a teaspoon of hot syrup is dropped into a bowl of very cold water and forms a soft ball). Remove the pan from the heat and let rest for 5 minutes. Stir in a good pinch of salt, then beat the mixture with a wooden spoon until the fudge thickens and loses its glossy shine. Stir in the mashed banana then quickly pour the fudge into the prepared tin, banging the tin gently on the countertop to smooth the surface. Sprinkle the cooked bacon over the and leave to cool down overnight. (Don’t put it in the fridge as it will become sticky and won’t set properly.) Cut into bite-sized pieces and enjoy!

This recipe was supplied by Capsicum Culinary Studio