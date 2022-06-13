Recipe of the day: Stir fried beef with ginger and garlic

Citizen Reporter

This beef stir fry with ginger and garlic is super easy to make, and will not take more than 30 minutes of your time in the kitchen to prepare.

Double the ingredients for this recipe to ensure that you have enough beef strips to create delicious stir fry beef with ginger and garlic wraps for lunch for yourself and your loved ones tomorrow.

Stir fry beef with ginger and garlic

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

450g beef porterhouse steak, fat trimmed, meat sliced into thin strips

1 large red pepper, julienned

200g green beans, cut diagonally into 8cm pieces

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped and peeled

2 tablespoons Chinese rice wine or white wine

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

3 large spring onions, thinly sliced on an angle

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

White long grain rice (optional)

Instructions

Place a large wok over high heat. Once the wok is very hot add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and swirl the wok to coat with the oil. Add half of the beef and stir fry for about 2 minutes or until the beef is semi-cooked to medium-rare. Immediately transfer the beef to a baking sheet and set aside. Return the wok to high heat and repeat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the remainder of the beef, then remove to baking sheet. (Working in two batches will allow the beef to sear properly and transferring the beef mixture to a baking sheet will prevent it from overcooking.) Wipe the wok with a paper towel and return the wok to high heat. Once hot, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and stir fry the red pepper and green beans for about 3 minutes or until the vegetables soften slightly. Add the shallots, garlic, and ginger and toss. Then add the rice wine, soy sauce, water and oyster sauce and continue to stir fry for a further 2 minutes or until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the sauce reduces slightly. Return the beef to the wok along with the spring onions. Stir fry for 1 minute or until the beef is heated through. Stir in the sesame oil and remove from the heat. Divide the stir fry among 4 serving dishes and sprinkle with the coriander leaves and sesame seeds. Serve immediately with steamed rice if desired.

This recipe was found on taste.com.au