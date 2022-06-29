Recipe of the day: Baked pork chops with sweet potato mash

Citizen Reporter

This baked pork chops and sweet potato mash recipe is the perfect mid-week comfort meal to cook for yourself and your family – and it will only take 35 minutes.

If you or any of your loved ones are not a fan of sweet potatoes, you can use regular potatoes for your yummy mash.

Baked pork chops with sweet potato mash

Baked pork chops with sweet potato mash. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the pork chops:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 thick pork chops, fat snipped every 1-2cm with scissors

4 tablespoons fine-cut or shredless marmalade

2 tablespoons runny honey

Blanched sugar snap peas, to serve

For the sweet potato mash:

500g sweet potatoes, halved

1 clove garlic, bashed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fine-cut or shredless marmalade

1 lime, juiced, plus wedges to serve

Handful coriander, roughly chopped

Instructions

Put the sweet potatoes and garlic clove into a microwaveable bowl, drizzle with the olive oil and season, then seal tightly with clingfilm and microwave for 12 minutes until completely soft. Heat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6. Heat a heavy-bottomed, ovenproof frying pan over medium-high heat, drizzle the pork chops with the oil and season well. Cook the chops on their fat end for 1-2 minutes or until golden and some of the fat has rendered, then cook on each side for 1-2 minutes or until really golden. Mix together the marmalade and honey, and spoon thickly over the tops of the chops. Put into the oven and roast for 6-8 minutes, depending on thickness. Baste well with the glaze then transfer to a plate and rest, loosely covered, for 5 minutes. Tip the sweet potatoes into a clean bowl with the marmalade, lime juice and coriander, and squeeze the garlic clove out of its skin into the bowl. Season and mash well, potato skins and all. Divide the sweet potato between two plates and serve with the pork chops and any glaze and resting juices, sugar snap peas and lime wedges to squeeze over.

This recipe was found on olivemagazine.com