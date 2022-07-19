Recipe of the day: Tuna-ball puttanesca with spaghetti

Create this warm and comforting tuna puttanesca pasta dish for yourself and your loved ones tonight to beat the winter chills.
Enjoy this quick and easy delicious pasta dish with a glass of your favourite red wine, a side of fresh green salad, and a slice of toasted homemade or store bought garlic bread.
Tuna-ball puttanesca with spaghetti
Ingredients
- 425g can tuna in oil, well drained, flaked
- 100g fresh breadcrumbs (made from day-old bread)
- 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind
- 1 egg, lightly whisked
- 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh continental parsley, plus extra, to serve
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 5 anchovy fillets
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons drained baby capers
- 1/2-1 tsp dried chili flakes, to taste
- 120g pitted kalamata olives, halved
- 2 x 400g cans diced tomatoes
- 380g fresh spaghetti
ALSO TRY: Five delicious dinner sandwiches to recreate throughout the week
Instructions
- Place the tuna, breadcrumbs, rind, egg and 2 tablespoons of the parsley in a bowl. Season and stir well to combine. Roll tablespoonfuls of the mixture into balls.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Cook tuna balls, turning, for 6-7 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to low. Add the anchovies to the pan and stir to break up. Add the garlic, capers and chili. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until aromatic. Stir in olive and remaining parsley. Add the tomato. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 6-8 minutes or until thickened slightly. Add the tuna balls. Cook, covered, for 3-4 minutes or until warmed through. Season.
- Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water for 2-3 minutes or until al dente. Drain, reserving 1⁄4 cup of the cooking liquid. Return the pasta and 1 tablespoon cooking liquid to the saucepan over low heat.
- Add the tuna balls and sauce to the pasta. Cook, tossing gently, for 1-2 minutes or until combined, adding the remaining cooking liquid if needed. Sprinkle with the extra parsley before serving.
This recipe was found on taste.co.au