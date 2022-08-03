Recipe of the day: Spicy Asian chicken noodle soup

Citizen Reporter

Chili lovers, this spicy Asian chicken and noodle soup is just for you!

There’s no better way to fight the cold and gloomy weather than to indulge in a delicious, warm and hearty bowl of homemade soup.

We have also added a classic chicken noodle soup recipe for all the chicken noodle soup lovers who are not fans of spicy food.

Enjoy your yummy soups all on their own, or with a slice or two of homemade or store-bought bread.

Spicy Asian chicken and noodle soup

Spicy Asian chicken and noodle soup. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

3 cups fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth

1 ½ cups water

1 ½ cups shredded rotisserie chicken breast

½ cup grated carrot (about 1 medium)

½ cup thinly sliced snow peas

2 teaspoons Sriracha (or hot chili sauce)

2 teaspoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 ½ teaspoons Thai red curry paste

1 piece peeled fresh ginger

6 cups water

85g uncooked wide rice sticks (rice-flour noodles)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Mala mogodu

Instructions

Bring first 9 ingredients to a simmer in a medium saucepan; keep warm. Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add rice noodles; cook 3 minutes. Drain. Place about 1/4 cup rice noodles in each of 4 bowls. Discard ginger. Add juice to broth mixture; stir. Ladle 1 1/3 cups broth mixture over each serving; top with 1 tablespoon each mint, cilantro, and green onions.

This recipe was found on myrecipes.com

Classic chicken noodle soup

Classic chicken noodle soup. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 large carrots, sliced

4 stalks celery, chopped

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

3 cloves garlic, chopped

8 cups chicken broth

225g egg noodles

4 cups shredded chicken breast

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

parmesan cheese, shredded, to taste

Instructions

Heat the olive oil until shimmering over medium heat in a large soup pot. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cooking, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are very soft, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a boil. MAKE AHEAD: Do not add the noodles or parsley. Cool and refrigerate the soup in an airtight container for four days, or in the freezer for up to two months. Reheat on the stove and add the noodles and parsley just before serving. Add the noodles and cook 6 minutes, then add the chicken and cook about 2 minutes more, until the noodles are cooked through and the chicken is warmed through. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stir in the parsley. Serve topped with Parmesan. Enjoy!

This recipe was found on tasty.co