Recipe of the day: Garlic butter pasta with grilled chicken

This simple garlic butter pasta recipe can be enjoyed all on its own, as a side salad, or as the complementing main dish with your favourite protein dish.

We have added a delicious and juicy grilled chicken breast recipe to be enjoyed with your pasta which your family will be sure to love.

Garlic butter pasta

Garlic butter pasta with grilled chicken. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g small pasta shells

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter

3 to 4 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and butter and continue cooking, stirring constantly until barely golden, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in the chicken broth and balsamic vinegar. Continue cooking for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and set aside. Cook and drain the pasta according to the package directions. Combine with the garlic mixture, add the fresh parsley and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Grilled chicken breasts

Grilled chicken breasts. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 large garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1½ teaspoons lemon zest, from one lemon

Instructions

One at a time, place the chicken breasts in a zip-lock bag; using a meat mallet, pound to an even ½-inch thickness. Mix all of the ingredients except for the chicken together in a zip-lock bag (go ahead and use the same one you used for pounding if it is still in good shape). Add the chicken breasts to the bag and massage the marinade into the meat until evenly coated. Seal the bag and place in a bowl in the refrigerator (the bowl protects against leakage); let the chicken marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Preheat the grill to high heat and oil the grates. Place the chicken breasts on the grill and cook, covered, for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Do not overcook. Transfer the chicken to a platter and serve.

