Recipe of the day: Air fryer soy sauce chicken

Citizen Reporter

Air fryer recipes are in demand. The home appliance has become one of the top devices for the kitchen.

The convenience of the machine is unmatched as a countertop cooking appliance that combines a heating element and a powerful fan to circulate hot air – similar to a convection oven.

Air fryers produce foods that are crispy outside and moist and tender inside without actual frying. This method of cooking is considered healthy, as the results are usually impressive, including for baking.

To recreate this juicy and flavoursome air fryer soy sauce chicken recipe, you will need to make an easy marinade.

Air fryer soy sauce chicken recipe

Ingredients

450 grams of chicken thighs with skin on

Marinade:

1 tbsp regular soy sauce (not light or dark soy sauce)

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp honey (or sub with brown or white sugar)

½ tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp Shaoxing wine (or sub with Dry Sherry Wine)

1 tsp ginger grated

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp white pepper (or sub with black pepper)

Optional garnish:

¼ tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp green onions finely chopped

Instructions

Debone your chicken thighs by carefully making slits around the bone until it can be removed. Transfer chicken thighs into a large bowl. Add Marinade ingredients into the bowl and massage into the chicken until well coated. Marinate for at least 15 minutes or overnight for the best flavour. Spray the air fryer basket with neutral oil or cooking spray. Alternative Option: line only the base of the basket with a square piece of parchment paper. Make sure your parchment paper is not touching the hot elements of the air fryer. The latter makes cleaning up easier. Place chicken thighs in the basket in a flat single layer and skin side up. Do not overlap. You may need to air fry in two batches depending on how many thighs you can fit without overlapping. Air fry for 9-10 minutes at 375°C or until you reach an internal temperature of 165 F and the skin is browned to your liking. No need to flip halfway. Optional: Remove the cooked chicken and slice it into pieces. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.

This recipe was found on christieathome.com