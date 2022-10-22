Saturday brekkie: Bacon tacos and potato hash brown recipes

Citizen Reporter

Bacon tacos with egg and avocado

Bacon tacos. Picture: Supplied

Prep time 10min

Cooking time 30min

Total time 40min

Serves 4

Ingredients:

A packet of Eskort round bacon ( 9 rounds in a packet )

ground black pepper

salt

6 large eggs

2 teaspoons of Mexican taco spice

1 tablespoon whole milk

1 tablespoon butter

crispy fried onions

chopped coriander

300g cheddar cheese

1 avocado, sliced

tomato salsa

sour cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200 C° and line a large baking sheet with foil or baking paper. Spread the bacon rounds evenly on the tray and season with pepper. Place an inverted baking rack on top to make sure the bacon lays flat. Bake until bacon is crispy In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs with milk. Cook eggs over medium-low heat with the butter. Season well. On a serving platter, top the bacon taco shells with scrambled eggs. Sprinkle each with cheese, topped with a few slices of avocado, chopped chives, coriander, salsa, sour cream and crispy fried onions

Pan potato hash browns with candied bacon and baked egg

Pan potato hash browns with candied bacon and baked egg. Picture: Supplied

Prep time 10min

Cooking time 20min

Total time 30min

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the potato hash:

1 large waxy potato

1 small onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon of cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pinch cayenne

1 tablespoon butter

2 eggs

For the candied bacon:

Streaky bacon

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

black pepper

Kitchen equipment

1 small frying pan

1 medium frying pan

grater

colander

1 mixing bowl

Method:

Peel potato and onion, and grate both vegetables into a bowl fitted with a colander. Add salt, pepper, olive oil, and cayenne pepper and mix well. Squeeze the mixture with your hands to get rid of all the excess liquid. Preheat a large frying pan, and add olive oil. Spread the potato mixture evenly across the pan. Flip the potato mixture halfway through the cooking process. Crack eggs on top of fried potato, and transfer pan to the preheated oven for 6-8 minutes Heat olive oil, sugar, salt and pepper In a separate pan. Put the streaky bacon on top and fry until caramelised, crispy and golden brown. Remove potato hash from the oven, slide it onto a plate and top it with candied bacon.

