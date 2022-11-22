Recipe of the day: Mozambican peri-peri chicken livers

Recreating your favourite restaurant dish or meal isn’t as hard as you may perceive. Not just restaurant dishes, but fast-food meal cravings can stay with us for some time such as the popular peri-peri chicken livers with ultra-soft prego rolls.
Peri-peri chicken livers are a common feature on starter menus and sometimes a top pick for mains as well. Remaking this in your home will equally give you the spicy peri-peri flavours inspired by Mozambique with an equally rich and bodied sauce that can be served nicely with rice or Portuguese rolls.
Mozambican peri-peri chicken livers:
Ingredients
- 30 ml (2 T) Worcestershire sauce
- 5 ml (1 t) garlic, crushed
- 5 ml (1 t) paprika
- 500 g chicken livers, cleaned and rinsed
- 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 30 ml (2 t) fresh garlic, crushed
- 5 ml (1 t) dried chilli flakes
- 250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock
- 1 X 400 g tin chopped tomatoes
- 30 ml (2 T) tomato paste
- 30 ml (2 T) Huletts White sugar
- 4 bay leaves
- 8 ml (1 ½ t) salt
- 3 ml (½ t) ground black pepper
- 15 ml (1 T) peri-peri sauce
- 125 ml (½ cup) fresh cream
- 30 ml (2 T) butter
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Vegan butter ‘chicken’ and sweet sponge cake
Instructions
- Mix the Worcestershire sauce, garlic and paprika together. Place the chicken livers in a bowl and mix in the sauce and leave to marinate for 1 hour.
- Heat the oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat and gently fry the onion, garlic and chilli flakes until the onion is soft and translucent.
- Add the chicken stock and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half.
- Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and bay leaves and bring to a boil and cover with a lid. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for 30 minutes.
- Turn off the heat, and add the salt, pepper, peri-peri sauce and cream.
- Place a frying pan over medium heat, add the butter and gently fry the marinated chicken livers for +/- 2 minutes on each side until just cooked and mix in with the sauce.
- Serve with rice or Portuguese rolls.
*This recipe can be found on hulletsugar.co.za