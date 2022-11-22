Recipe of the day: Mozambican peri-peri chicken livers

Citizen Reporter

Recreating your favourite restaurant dish or meal isn’t as hard as you may perceive. Not just restaurant dishes, but fast-food meal cravings can stay with us for some time such as the popular peri-peri chicken livers with ultra-soft prego rolls.

Peri-peri chicken livers are a common feature on starter menus and sometimes a top pick for mains as well. Remaking this in your home will equally give you the spicy peri-peri flavours inspired by Mozambique with an equally rich and bodied sauce that can be served nicely with rice or Portuguese rolls.

Mozambican peri-peri chicken livers:

Ingredients

30 ml (2 T) Worcestershire sauce

5 ml (1 t) garlic, crushed

5 ml (1 t) paprika

500 g chicken livers, cleaned and rinsed

15 ml (1 T) olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

30 ml (2 t) fresh garlic, crushed

5 ml (1 t) dried chilli flakes

250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock

1 X 400 g tin chopped tomatoes

30 ml (2 T) tomato paste

30 ml (2 T) Huletts White sugar

4 bay leaves

8 ml (1 ½ t) salt

3 ml (½ t) ground black pepper

15 ml (1 T) peri-peri sauce

125 ml (½ cup) fresh cream

30 ml (2 T) butter

Instructions

Mix the Worcestershire sauce, garlic and paprika together. Place the chicken livers in a bowl and mix in the sauce and leave to marinate for 1 hour. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat and gently fry the onion, garlic and chilli flakes until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the chicken stock and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and bay leaves and bring to a boil and cover with a lid. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for 30 minutes. Turn off the heat, and add the salt, pepper, peri-peri sauce and cream. Place a frying pan over medium heat, add the butter and gently fry the marinated chicken livers for +/- 2 minutes on each side until just cooked and mix in with the sauce. Serve with rice or Portuguese rolls.

*This recipe can be found on hulletsugar.co.za